Outbreak of COVID-19 infected with 123 in Sally Care Home





One of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in Vancouver-BC has ended, health officials announced earlier this week. Fraser Health said in a news release on Friday that Sally’s outbreak in the Hilton Villa senior community was declared over. The outbreak began on December 10 and eventually contained a total of 123 cases of coronavirus. Data from BC Center for Disease Control.. Seventy-six residents of the long-term care facility were virus-positive during the outbreak, 17 of whom died. The remaining infections at the facility were found by staff. Hilton Villa was one of the three care homes with active outbreaks, including over 100 COVID-19 cases in the latest BCCDC report. Two other facilities of that scale were at the George Derby Center in Burnaby, where 109 cases were detected, and at Royal City Manor in New Westminster, where 131 cases were found. A new outbreak has been declared at the Port Coquit Tram facility On Saturday, Fraser Health announced the outbreak of a new COVID-19 at the Shawnessy Care Center in Port Coquitram. Health officials said in a news release that two residents of the care facility tested positive and are now isolated in their room. This is the second outbreak of coronavirus at the Shawnessy Care Center. A previous outbreak at the facility was declared in March. A total of three infectious diseases are associated with their outbreak, and only one of them was found in the resident. Unfortunately, the resident Data from BCCDC.. The number of active outbreaks in British Columbia healthcare facilities has declined significantly in recent weeks. In fact, state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry called it “very encouraging news” at a briefing on Friday’s pandemic because of the COVID-19 vaccine.

