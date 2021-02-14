What you need to know about rare but possible COVID vaccine reactions

Sharp has opened a vaccination super site at the Grossmont Center in La Mesa.Photo by Chris Stone

It is considered a light of hope, and what many have been waiting for for months is the illness that caused safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19, serious illnesses, hospitalizations, and more. More than 480,000 people have died in the United States.

But now millions of Americans receive one of the two mRNA vaccineSome people are worried about vaccination when they hear about possible side effects.

As Chief Executive Officer Sharp Coronado HospitalIt is important to me that everyone understands that the benefits provided by the vaccine far outweigh the risks of reported reactions. And I believe this so strongly that I didn’t hesitate to get vaccinated myself, and I’m glad to share that there was no response I talked about, one day A slight arm pain for 2 days.

General COVID-19 vaccine response

I’m lucky About 6 million Californians The person who received the vaccine. The majority of them, like me, experienced no or mild to moderate reactions for 1-3 days after vaccination.

The commonly reported vaccine reactions are:

Arm pain (where the vaccine was injected)

Body pain

Malaise

heat

headache

cold

according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, These symptoms are normal, indicating that the immune system is working to build protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Taking over-the-counter pain and antipyretics such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen can help relieve the discomfort you feel. However, if you experience increased redness or tenderness after 24 hours, if you are concerned about side effects, or if you do not seem to be cured after a few days, feel free to consult your doctor.

Indeed, these commonly reported vaccine reactions do not limit everyone to consider vaccination. Believe me, having those side effects is much preferred over having potential complications with COVID-19.

Rare severe COVID-19 vaccine reaction

Rarely, other less common reactions have been reported after vaccination. Anaphylaxis Approximately 5.5 per million vaccinated.according to One CDC studyOver 80% of people with anaphylaxis had a history of allergies or allergic reactions. In all cases, this type of severe allergic reaction was successfully treated with a personalized epinephrine autoinjector such as epinephrine or epipen. Another rare reaction included post-vaccination swelling in people with cosmetic facial fillers successfully treated with antihistamines and steroids.

Although rare, vaccination providers such as Sharp are prepared for the possibility of such a serious reaction. Vaccinated individuals will be monitored on-site for 15-30 minutes after vaccination. Healthcare providers are also equipped with the right medications, provide prompt care, and are trained to seek emergency health care services.

For those who have experienced a severe reaction after the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or who have had an allergic reaction to other types of vaccines. CDC We have issued the following recommendations:

If you have a severe allergic reaction after the first dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine You should not take a second dose ..

.. If you have had a severe allergic reaction to a component of the COVID-19 vaccine or polysorbate Should not be vaccinated ..

.. If you have a severe allergic reaction to other vaccines or injections you should Talk to your doctor if you should get the COVID-19 vaccine ..

.. If you have a history of severe allergic reactions unrelated to vaccines or injections (food, pets, oral medications, environmental allergens, etc.). You should still be vaccinated ..

.. If you have an allergic reaction such as hives, swelling, or wheezing, even if it is not severe, against the components of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine None of the currently available COVID-19 mRNA vaccines should be available. Or, if there is a reaction within 4 hours of the first dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, You should not take a second dose..

Precautions after COVID-19 vaccination

It is highly recommended that everyone eligible for vaccination do so, but to continue the precautions they have received for several months to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The importance also needs to be emphasized.

When vaccinated, the body is automatically immune to the virus. I’m going to join a healthcare colleague to make sure everyone wears a face mask, closes social distances, avoids crowds, always wash their hands, and do what they can to prevent exposure. He claims that he still practices preventive habits. Or expose others to COVID-19.

Experts 75% or more Many Americans need to be vaccinated to reach the truth Herd immunity, This occurs when the majority of the population has acquired immunity to the infection-usually by vaccination-to limit the risk of transmission from person to person. the current, Only 14% of Californians over 16 Having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is the main reason why maintaining COVID-19 precautions is so important.

Healthcare systems like us here in San Diego are certainly seeing the devastation that COVID-19 is causing every day. Each healthcare professional is heroic in their daily activities, and each of us can be part of the solution by joining them and receiving a vaccine.

Susan Stone Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Sharp Coronado Hospital..





