A study that can clarify the effects of antidepressants by analyzing Twitter activity





Researchers have found that analysis of tweets can reveal whether antidepressants have the desired effect on patients. A study by researchers at the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) and the Institute for Biomedical Informatics (GRIB) at the Delmar Medical Institute (IMIM) in Barcelona, ​​Spain, published a tweet in Spanish published by suffering users. Behavioral and verbal changes have been identified from depression, and those taking medication to treat this disease. They focused on changes in message characteristics that may be associated with antidepressant treatment. According to a study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, the most notable result was that Twitter activity increased with longer messages while users were saying they were receiving antidepressant treatment, It was revealed that there are few messages posted at night. There is also more interaction with other users (for example, more mentions per tweet, which may reflect an interest in interacting with others), and positive emotions related to happiness and surprise. Has also increased. “It can be said that the behavioral patterns of people treated with antidepressants change and tend to resemble those of people who do not suffer from depression,” said Angela Wraith of the Biomedical Informatics Research Program. Says. Depression is one of the most prevalent mental illnesses. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it affects more than 322 million people of all ages and is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. The possibility of analyzing large amounts of data shared on social networks offers new opportunities to better understand user behavior. The study used big data and text mining to analyze tweets by users who said scientists were taking medication to treat depressive disorders. The main goal was to detect the effects of this drug by changing the language used in tweets and the way Twitter is used. There are many different types of antidepressants, and this study focused specifically on selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, the most commonly prescribed drugs for the treatment of depression.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos