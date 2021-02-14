700 Montgomery County Residents Volunteer to Support Vaccine Deployment | News

Norristown — Calling it “incredible,” Montgomery County officials said hundreds of locals volunteered to help the County Public Health Service with the Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution Program.

“The response has been great and I would like to thank all those who volunteered,” said County Commissioner Dr. Valerie Arkuche, adding that about 700 people responded to recent volunteer recruitment. “It was just great.”

Last month, county officials called for medical and non-medical volunteers to serve through the Montgomery County Medical Reserve Corps to respond to the county’s COVID-19 volunteers. Authorities welcomed non-medical personnel as well as medical personnel, as there are many tasks related to vaccine distribution that do not require a medical background.

Authorities emphasized the need for volunteers, especially as the county opens additional vaccination sites when vaccine supply increases in the future. There are currently two vaccination sites in the county.

“Once the supply has increased, we are already looking for a location for the third or fourth vaccination site. We can also start considering weekend times. With more vaccines, this will be easier for people in Montgomery County. There are many things we can do to make it more accessible and convenient, “Arkoosh explained.

Authorities have not identified areas that may be considering additional vaccination sites.

County officials said the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine remained very limited and urged residents to patience while the vaccine continued to be deployed.

Last week, the Montgomery County Public Health Service opened a vaccination clinic at Norristown High School to serve those who will receive their first dose of the vaccine.

I call it “incredible” #MontcoPa Authorities said hundreds of locals had offered to help the county public health service. # Coronavirus Vaccine distribution program.Will update soon @MercuryX @TimesHeraldPA @LansReporter — Carl Hessler Jr. (@ MontcoCourtNews) February 12, 2021

Those who have been vaccinated for the second time are being treated at a second clinic hosted by the Montgomery County Community College Campus in Witpan.

Both the Pfizer and Modana vaccines require two doses to achieve optimal protection.

Arkoosh said that if the vaccination program expands, it will be possible to contact interested volunteers who have not been contacted in the future for assistance.

“That’s why, for those who haven’t yet contacted to accept your wonderful offer of help, because we’ve had about 700 new volunteers in the last few weeks. People have volunteered. I’m grateful to you. I may still contact you and accept the offer, but I think it’s in pretty good shape right now, “said Arkoosh, who has been at the forefront as a doctor. The county’s efforts to combat COVID-19 and provide citizens with the latest information on outbreaks.

Arkoosh previously said that the county has been backed by “very strong” volunteers since the pandemic began last March.

“They have worked every way on our test site,” Arkoosh said earlier.

Authorities said the purpose of the County Medical Reserve was to improve the health and safety of the county’s population by establishing groups of medical and non-medical volunteers to support the resources of existing emergency medical personnel in the county. Said that. In addition, the corps provides learning opportunities and skills development, disaster and emergency response opportunities, and hands-on training and exercises, officials said.

By joining the corps, serving the community can give citizens pride and a sense of accomplishment, officials added.

For additional information about the county residents of the Medical Reserve Corps, please visit: www.montcopa.org/COVID-19 Click the County Vaccine Information Page and Frequently Asked Questions.