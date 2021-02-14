Researchers map the mechanisms behind cellular communications





Knowledge of how cells communicate is an important key to understanding many biological systems and diseases. A research team led by researchers at Gothenburg University uses a unique combination of methods to map the mechanisms behind cellular communications. Their findings may improve their understanding of the underlying mechanisms behind type 2 diabetes. We know that human communication is important, but communication between cells in our body is just as important. The process by which cells synchronize and coordinate their behavior is necessary for organisms to function and human organs to perform those functions. “How do cells move from monologue to dialogue? How do cells move from individual behavior to community behavior? We need to better understand this complex and difficult-to-study behavior. Caroline Beck Adiels, a senior instructor in the department, said he majored in physics at Gothenburg University. Discovered the mechanism behind cellular communications She is currently in charge of research published in scientific journals PNAS, Researchers have established a method for studying cell communications. In this study, we succeeded in mapping the mechanism behind cell communication in metabolic processes using a small culture chamber that can control the environment around the cell. Researchers focus on yeast cells because they resemble human cells and focus on glycolytic oscillations, a series of chemical reactions during metabolism in which the concentration of a substance can pulsate or oscillate. Selected for study. This study showed that cells that initially oscillated independently of each other shifted to create a more synchronized and partially synchronized cell population. “One of the unique things about this study is that we can study individual cells, not just the entire cell population, which actually shows how cells transition from individual behavior to coordination with their neighbors. We were able to see, both temporally and spatially, that is, when something happened, in which cell we were able to map their behavior, “says Beck Adiels. I will. Open the opportunity to understand type 2 diabetes According to Beck Adiels, this knowledge can be applied to many other biological systems and to more complex cells in which coordinated cell behavior plays an important role. This type of behavior is also found in cells such as cardiomyocytes and pancreatic cells, which can be an important part of the diabetes research puzzle. “This study helps us understand how pancreatic cells are regulated and secrete insulin, and ultimately the underlying mechanism behind type 2 diabetes. Ultimately, This may contribute to the development of new drugs to treat the disease. “ The study is a collaborative study by eight researchers from Swedish and international universities, and Caroline Beck Adiels found that this interdisciplinary collaborative study explores the complex behavior of cells from multiple perspectives. Emphasizes that it is basic. “We are very proud of this work that we couldn’t complete without cross-disciplinary collaboration,” she says.

