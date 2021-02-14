Verification: Is “Mix and Match” a good idea for the COVID-19 vaccine?





VERIFY can confirm the CDC and the UK National Health Department strongly recommends using one vaccine in both doses whenever possible.

Indianapolis — Millions of Americans are trying to get the CDC-recommended COVID-19 vaccine twice, so these two doses must be the same brand of vaccine, with two vaccines. Some people think that vaccination may actually help. .. Question Lauren of Monticello, Indiana wrote in VERIFY: Is it okay to mix Pfizer and Moderna shots, or is it a problem? “ Juanita then emails the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a different brand than the first dose, “to enhance the protection of Covid19, especially new variants.” did. Is it safe or is it possible? “ Questions like this have been popular in the 13NewsVERIFY inbox since they were published by The New York Times. paper Last month, UK health officials reported that they had changed their vaccine guidelines to enable “mixed and match” vaccine therapy. So is it safe and perhaps even a good idea to use a combination of different brands of COVID-19? Our source UK Public Health Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Journal Nature. What we found The UK Public Health Organization, known as the UK Public Health Service, does not actually claim that citizens are vaccinated with various vaccines.The latest agency guidance “Every effort should be made” to complete the dosing with the same shots given at the time of the first vaccination. However, “if the same vaccine is not available, or if the first product received is unknown, it makes sense to give one locally available product for the second vaccination.” Here in the United States, the CDC takes a much stronger position in mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC website states that it is okay to take any of the approved vaccines, but “COVID-19 vaccines are compatible with each other or with other COVID-19 vaccine products. No. The safety and efficacy of the mixed product series has not been evaluated. Both doses of the series must be completed with the same product. “ And the agency says that different brands of vaccine should be given to the same person only in “exceptional situations”. Journal Nature reports British researchers Started new research Last week we determined the impact of vaccination of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca individuals and whether it could boost someone’s immune response compared to vaccination with one brand. .. However, it takes time to get the results of that Oxford University study. So is it safe to mix and match different types of vaccines? Simply put, I don’t know. It hasn’t been tested, so there’s no answer yet. However, VERIFY can confirm the CDC and the UK National Health Service strongly recommends using one vaccine at both doses whenever possible. Do you have any questions you would like to see?Please send an email to [email protected]..

