Monitor your blood pressure to keep your heart healthy

Nearly half of adults High blood pressure Don’t you know that women and many have high blood pressure?

Gender does not determine risk, but a woman’s lifelong health events from pregnancy to menopause can increase her chances of developing high blood pressure.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to a variety of health threats, including heart attack, loss of vision, heart failure, kidney disease / disorder, and stroke. Therefore, high blood pressure is known as a “silent killer”.

“Patients who do not control their blood pressure shorten their lifespan by an average of 5 years,” he said. Janice D. Christensen, MD, FACC, Cardiologist Providence Spokane Heart Institute.

“Controlling blood pressure not only reduces the risk of heart failure by 50% and stroke by 40%, but also reduces the risk of kidney failure and heart attack.”

What is blood pressure? Each time the heart beats, it creates pressure to push blood through a network of blood vessels, such as arteries, veins, and capillaries. If the pressure is consistently high, this condition is considered hypertension or hypertension.

Over time, the friction inside the arterial wall caused by high blood pressure damages the tissue and plaque begins to accumulate in the tears. The more plaque and arterial wall damage, the narrower the inside of the artery and the higher the blood pressure. It is a vicious cycle that harms your body and overall health and well-being.

Hypertension is often the first domino in a chain or “domino effect” that can lead to catastrophic and ongoing health problems. For example, high blood pressure can easily rupture or clog occluded blood vessels in the brain, causing a stroke. It can also damage the arteries of the heart, enlarge the heart, and damage the arteries around the kidneys, impairing the ability to filter blood effectively. High blood pressure can cause vision loss by straining the blood vessels in the eye.

Monitoring blood pressure is the first step to stop before the “domino effect” begins. Knowing your blood pressure numbers is just as important as knowing your height and weight.

Blood pressure is reported as two numbers: systolic blood pressure relative to diastolic blood pressure. Systolic blood pressure is the force of blood in the arteries when the heart beats. Diastolic blood pressure is the force when the heart is at rest.

If the blood pressure measurement is systolic 120 and diastolic 80, it will be displayed in writing as “120/80 mmHg”.

Do you have normal blood pressure or are you in the range of high blood pressure? Here’s what you need to know:

• Healthy blood pressure is less than 120 systolic blood pressure and less than 80 diastolic blood pressure.

• Hypertension is systolic blood pressure 120-129 and diastolic blood pressure 80 or less.

• Hypertension (stage 1) is systolic blood pressure 130-139 and diastolic blood pressure 80-89.

• Hypertension (stage 2) has systolic blood pressure of 140 or higher, or diastolic blood pressure of 90 or higher.

• Hypertension (stage 3) 180 or higher systolic blood pressure, 120 or higher diastolic blood pressure.

Monitoring blood pressure at home is an important step in managing high blood pressure. Home monitoring not only helps to monitor blood pressure, but can also alert doctors about potential health problems associated with high blood pressure.

You don’t need a prescription to get a blood pressure monitor. Great monitors can be purchased at most pharmacies, drug stores, and online. Contact your healthcare provider for advice on choosing the best monitor for your situation.

Do not smoke, drink caffeinated beverages or exercise within 30 minutes before measuring your blood pressure before monitoring your blood pressure. Empty your bladder and rest quietly for at least 5 minutes before making measurements.

It is important to sit with your back straight. Choose a straight back chair instead of a soft sofa. Place your feet flat on the floor and do not cross your feet.

Place your upper arm at heart level and support your arm on the table. Do not make measurements on clothing, the cuffs should be directly on your skin. Make sure the bottom of the cuffs is directly above the bend in the elbow.

Measure at the same time each day – morning and late afternoon.

For each measurement, take two or three measurements at 1-minute intervals and track the results.

American Heart Association Home monitoring is recommended for all people with high blood pressure. Regular blood pressure measurements help healthcare providers determine if treatment is working. However, home surveillance is not a substitute for regular visits with your provider.

“The most important partner in treating hypertension is the primary care provider, who can help achieve appropriate risk reduction,” said Dr. Kristensen.

If you have high blood pressure, you can change your lifestyle to lower your blood pressure and improve your quality of life.

Recently, the American Heart Association and the Providence Spokane Heart Institute have collaborated to provide women with a variety of resources to keep their hearts healthy through blood pressure monitoring, dieting, lifestyle and more.

