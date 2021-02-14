Diabetic patients with fluctuating blood sugar levels at high risk of heart disease

Patients who suffer from type 2 diabetes and are experiencing extreme fluctuations in blood sugar levels are at increased risk. Heart disease-Propose new research results.

The results of this study were published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity, Metabolism. The study surveyed more than 29,000 people with type 2 diabetes over a two-year period. Patients who already had heart disease were excluded.

The American Diabetes Association recommends that adults with diabetes maintain an average blood glucose level of less than 7% over the past few months to reduce complications from diabetes such as heart disease.

However, studies involving this have shown that large fluctuations in blood glucose levels may be a better predictor of diabetic complications than A1c measurements in a single visit.

GangHu, MD and PhD, associate professors and directors of the Institute for Chronic Disease Epidemiology, said: At the Pennington Center for Biomedical Research.

“It could be related to a badly hypoglycemic episode,” added Dr. Hu. Research. Widespread fluctuations in blood sugar levels have been shown to be associated with poor health and even death. According to a 2017 Johns Hopkins study, one-third of diabetics hospitalized for severe hypoglycemic episodes died within three years of the incident.

“Patients and their doctors are advised to implement treatments that can reduce the significant fluctuations in blood glucose levels and the associated episodes of severe hypoglycemia,” said Dr. Hu.

“Our findings show that measuring fluctuations in blood hemoglobin A1c levels over a specific period of time (eg, 6 months to 1 year) may serve as a supplementary blood glucose target. I suggest, “he concludes.

Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter

This story was published from the Wire Agency Feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.