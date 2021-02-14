Drinking green tea daily can increase natural anti-cancer protein





Do you like green tea I have good news. Researchers show that compounds in popular beverages may increase levels of natural anticancer proteins known for their ability to repair DNA damage and destroy cancer cells, according to a new study. As I found it, drinking green tea is very beneficial. Read again- Green Tea: A Good Choice to Reduce the Risk of CVD in Stroke Survivors According to previous studies, green tea intake may help prevent oral, lung, and prostate cancer. Read again- Overdose of caffeine for dehydration: Drinking too much green tea can be seriously harmful Cancer, one of the most deadly diseases in the world and considered to be the second leading cause of death in the world, can be managed by drinking green tea, one of the best beverages. Want to know how? This is what the experts say. Read again- Green Tea vs. Green Tea: What’s Good for Weight Loss? Anti-cancer protein and green tea Study of direct interaction with anticancer protein p53 Green Tea Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a compound published in Nature Communications, represents a new target for the discovery of anticancer drugs. “Both p53 and EGCG molecules are very interesting. Although p53 mutations are found in more than 50% of human cancers, EGCG is a major antioxidant in green tea, a popular beverage worldwide. It’s an oxidant, “said Chunyu Wang, a professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. “Now we find that there are two previously unknown direct interactions. This represents a new path for developing anti-cancer drugs. Our job is , Helps explain how EGCG can enhance the anti-cancer activity of p53 and open the door to drug development with compounds like EGCG. “ Anti-cancer function of protein Protein p53 has several well-known anticancer functions, including stopping cell growth to enable DNA repair, activating DNA repair, and initiating programmed cell death called apoptosis. DNA damage It cannot be repaired. Because one end of the protein, known as the N-terminal domain, has a flexible shape, it can perform several functions depending on how it interacts with multiple molecules. EGCG-What is it? EGCG is a natural antioxidant. That is, it helps to undo the near-constant damage caused by the use of oxygen metabolism. EGCG, which is abundant in green tea, is also packaged as an herbal supplement. Researchers have found that the interaction between EGCG and p53 prevents protein degradation. Normally, p53 is produced in the body and then rapidly degraded when the N-terminal domain interacts with a protein called MDM2. This regular cycle of production and decomposition keeps p53 levels low and constant. “When EGCG combines with p53, protein Is not degraded by MDM2, so direct interaction with EGCG raises p53 levels. In other words, there is more p53 for anti-cancer function. This is a very important interaction, “says Wang. Green tea can fight some chronic diseases Green tea has several health benefits, including indigestion, obesity, increased metabolism, and fighting. Mental illnessIt reduces the risk of death from cardiovascular disease and even cancer. But always remember. Drinking green tea alone does not help combat illness or health risks. You should follow a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and proper exercise routines. Release date: February 14, 2021 15:36







