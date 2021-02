Patients re-infected with South African COVID mutants in severe condition

One of the first confirmed cases of reinfection with a South African coronavirus mutant has been reported in France. Survey It was published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases Journal on Wednesday. The study found that the subject was a 58-year-old patient with a history of asthma who was infected with a South African variant four months after recovering from the first episode of COVID-19. In September last year, a patient who experienced mild fever and shortness of breath and tested positive for the PCR swab was diagnosed with COVID. He recovered within a few days and was negative twice in December. In January, about four months after the initial positive test, the patient was hospitalized with repeated shortness of breath and fever, and was tested positive again for a new coronavirus. Genomic sequencing revealed that he is currently infected with a South African variant. Approximately a week after arriving at the hospital, the patient developed severe acute respiratory distress syndrome and was intubated and ventilated. Antibodies tested found immunoglobulin antibodies against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The patient had no evidence of immunological impairment and was still in crisis when the study was submitted to the journal. The study emphasized that the first infection occurred a month before the emergence of South African strains and ruled out the hypothesis that reinfection is a persistent viral shedding. Previous studies have suggested that people who have recovered from the virus are usually immune to reinfection for at least 6 months. However, it has been reported that even people who have antibodies to the virus have been re-infected, and re-infection can cause serious illness. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). Render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} A study published last week emphasized the “urgent need” for further research to assess cross-immunity between different mutants of the virus and monitor the effectiveness of the vaccine against new mutants. In early studies plasma Vaccines from recovered patients are less effective against South African variants, and scientists have expressed concern that the variants may be resistant to currently available vaccines, but vaccines are now in circulation. It is believed to have an acceptable effect on the various variants of the vaccine. Israelis infected with a new coronavirus in late January and August Reinfection According to Ynet, it uses a South African variant. However, in the case of Israel, despite experiencing more difficult symptoms with the first infection, the patient showed no serious symptoms and did not infect anyone else in the family with the second infection. Professor Shai Efrati, director of the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at the Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center, who studied cases in Israel, said antibodies from the first infection protected patients from the development of serious cases and second infections to others. I believe that infections, even though they do not protect them from carrying viruses.

