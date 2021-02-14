Guinea reports the first case of Ebola, including three deaths, since 2016





Conakry (Reuters)-Three people died from Ebola in southeastern Guinea, and five more were virus-positive, state health officials said. Ebola may have recurred since the worst outbreak in the world from 2013 to 2016. File Photo: A team from the French Red Cross took up a suspected case of Ebola from the center of Forecariah on January 30, 2015.Reuters / Missha Hussein The patient became ill with diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding after attending a burial at the Gueke branch office. The five still alive were quarantined at the treatment center, the agency ANSS said on Sunday. It was not clear if the person buried on February 1 (a nurse at a local health center who became ill) also died of Ebola. The last outbreak of Ebola in West Africa began in Guinea. Since then, the majority of cases have occurred in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, killing at least 11,300 people. According to ANSS, a second test is being conducted to confirm the latest diagnosis of Ebola, and healthcare professionals are working to track and isolate case contact. Guinea said it would contact the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international health organizations to obtain the Ebola vaccine. In recent years, vaccines have significantly improved survival. “WHO is stepping up efforts to prepare for and respond to this potential resurgence of #Ebola in West Africa, which was very afflicted with Ebola in 2014,” Africa Regional Director Matshidiso Moeti said on Twitter. I will. Vaccines and improved treatments have helped efforts to end the outbreak of the second-largest Ebola on record. This month, Congo reported three new cases of Ebola at one of the epicenters of the epidemic in eastern North Kivu. The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhea and spreads through contact with body fluids. It has a much higher mortality rate than COVID-19, but unlike the coronavirus, it is not transmitted by asymptomatic carriers. Written by Alessandra Prentice; edited by Gareth Jones and Francis Kelly

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos