Contact us to check the blood damage report of COVID-19 vaccine





Filipinos who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine and have developed rare blood disorders still strongly believe in their need as investigations are ongoing, regardless of the condition in which the vaccine was discovered. An article in the New York Times reports that a 72-year-old US-based Luz Legaspi was diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia, a condition with low platelet counts. The same condition was reported by Dr. Gregory Michael, who was vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Michael later died of a cerebral hemorrhage. Legazpi is said to have awakened with blisters in the limbs and blisters three days after the first dose. Cases have been transferred to the manufacturer and are currently under investigation, but so far regulators such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found that the U.S. population is not more likely than usual. Did. “We are collecting relevant information to share with the FDA, but at this time we have not been able to establish a causal relationship with the vaccine,” Pfizer reportedly said in an article. Moderna, meanwhile, also states that “we continue to monitor the safety of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine using all data sources,” but does not address questions about platelet damage. .. In the same article, the New York Times said Legazpi’s daughter, who demanded that she not use her name, still firmly believes in the need for a vaccine. “Legazpi’s daughter said that the last thing she and her mother wanted to do was create fear of the Covid vaccine. Despite Legazpi’s illness, both women still need them. I strongly believe in it, “her daughter read. As part of that, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was aware of such reports and is currently investigating this issue. “WHO knows that there are reports of vaccine recipients allegedly developing rare blood disorders after receiving shots from Moderna and Pfizer,” said GMA’s “24 Oras Weekend” report on Sunday. I was told. “WHO closely monitors the deployment of all COVID-19 vaccines. We work closely with countries to manage potential risks and use science and data to respond and recommend. We will continue to promote it. “ Currently only Pfizer-BioNTech And AstraZeneca We have an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the Philippines and Moderna will apply soon. -Jon Viktor Cabuenas / DVM, GMA News

