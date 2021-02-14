For many, the lack of internet means the lack of vaccines.

Racial and ethnic minority communities with no internet access are left behind in the race to obtain the covid-19 vaccine. The average monthly cost of internet access is about $ 70, which can be out of reach for those who can barely afford groceries.

Reporters and scholars write about the impact of lack of internet access in rural areas of the United States and developing countries, but pay less attention to the harm of lack of internet access in racial and ethnic minority communities in major cities. Is not …

We are researchers studying health inequalities, and even if vaccinations are offered in these communities, those at highest risk of covid-19 can make appointments without the help of family and friends. I am worried that I may not be able to do it. This includes racial and ethnic minority communities and the elderly in the age group currently vaccinated.

According to our research, lack of internet access may be an important reason. And for nearly 13.8 million elderly people in the United States living alone, seeking help may not be an option.

During the pandemic, the Internet was an essential health tool for millions of people.

Telemedicine services have provided a secure way for patients to book covid-19 tests and other types of medical care. In fact, the last seven days of March 2020 saw a 154% increase in telemedicine visits compared to the same period in 2019. This may be due to public health obligations that require a transition from face-to-face health care.

In addition, patients receive communications from providers via email and other messaging systems that provide access to medical, health information, and test results. The Public Health Department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also used websites, online events, and social media to educate residents about covid-19. Access to the internet is essential during the pandemic.

This is especially true when the vaccine is deployed. Vaccine registration was primarily online. This means that far fewer older people from resource-poor racial and ethnic minority communities were able to make promises.

In 2018, more than one in four Medicare beneficiaries did not have access to digital access at home. Those without digital access were likely to be 85 years of age or older, members of racial or ethnic minority communities, and low-income households.

Over the years, medical and public health professionals have identified social factors that play a major role in health: structural racism, human neighborhoods, access to fresh food, exposure to toxins, income and education. I did. These factors are often referred to as social determinants of health.

Experts believe that racism rooted in social, business, education and health policies and practices is one of the most detrimental determinants. These factors will eventually lead to more illness and death, as in the case of covid-19.

Early data on the number of cases and deaths from covid-19 indicate that structural racism is likely to have increased exposure to coronavirus among racial and ethnic minority communities. Racial gaps also impeded access to tests and affected quality of care.

The pandemic has also revealed the risk of infection to our aging population. However, studies do not emphasize much about how aging affects some populations more than others.

Internet access now seems to be emerging as a new and annoying determinant of health. This seems to be especially true for resource-poor racial and ethnic minority communities and an aging population.

People can book the covid-19 vaccine over the phone, but call centers are often overwhelmed. Hold times can be very long. Signing up for the vaccine required access to the internet, the use of internet-enabled devices, and an understanding of how to use both. Many advocates and public health professionals are beginning to see Internet access as a fundamental civil rights issue.

In the fall of 2020, we investigated this issue in more detail in black and Latin individuals who are HIV-positive and at risk for cardiovascular events. It was found that 17 out of 30 patients did not have the internet or computers or lacked knowledge of how to use them.

Online health services can be used to increase access and maintenance of care between vulnerable groups, but lack of access widens existing disparities.

The solution exists, but it needs to be implemented.

Policy makers believe that lack of Internet access needs to be identified as a barrier and protected from its impact. This may include booking vaccines in racial and ethnic minority communities for local residents and specifying elderly time for people over the age of 65.

Policy makers can also require timely reporting of demographic information to monitor impartiality, even within the medical setting. Public health supervisors can work with vulnerable people, such as Meals on Wheel, to partner with organizations that deliver food and vaccines to individual homes.

The public health sector can work with organizations and trusted community leaders to create culturally consistent multimedia information on immunization and other health topics. They were able to arrange signs, highway signs and posters at a local restaurant.

In addition, healthcare professionals and organizations can help by teaching patients about government grants and internet programs for low-income earners from internet service providers. We can also provide training on how to use the Internet. This would at least be a good start for these vulnerable groups.

Tamra Burns Loeb is a part-time associate professor at the UCLA Center for Cultural, Trauma, and Mental Health Disparities at the University of California, Los Angeles. AJ Adkins-Jackson is a researcher at Harvard University School of Medicine Massachusetts General Hospital. Arleen F. Brown is a professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.