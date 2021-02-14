“Heart Health To-Do List” for you longer and happier | Cooperative Expansion

Thinking about the heart of February isn’t just about getting Valentine’s Day cards and chocolates.

February has been called American Heart Month since 1963, when President Lyndon Johnson, who was suffering from heart disease, first emphasized cardiovascular disease as a major public health issue for the public.

Each year, the Presidential Proclamation reaffirms this need to focus national and individual efforts on improving heart health. This makes February a good time to investigate risk and create a “heart health to-do list”.

Although the incidence of heart disease has declined since the early 1960s, cardiovascular disease still accounts for one-quarter of deaths in the United States (one-third in Alaska) and about 40 deaths from heart attacks. Occurs every second. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

It involves taking precautions to prevent infection with COVID-19, hoping that new habits, preferably annual vaccinations, will be pushed. Early in the pandemic, it became clear that individuals with existing conditions had a higher COVID-19 mortality rate. Data released in December 2020 confirmed that people with cardiovascular disease had a 25-38 percent higher mortality rate from COVID-19 than those without. In addition, many people infected with COVID-19 leave long-term inflammation of the heart tissue, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease and its complications.

Heart Health To Do List

Follow all recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid COVID-19 infection. Get vaccinated as soon as possible. Wear a two-layer mask that fits snugly on your mouth and nose. Keep 6 feet away from others. Avoid large gatherings. Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Smoking is one of the largest modifiable risk factors contributing to heart disease and is estimated to be one in five deaths from cardiovascular disease. There’s a lot to say about the effects of smoking on the heart, but it’s all a disadvantage. Smoking raises blood pressure, increases blood clotting, raises bad cholesterol and triglycerides, and lowers good cholesterol. Smoking can cause permanent damage to the heart and lungs. Indirect smoking also increases the risk of heart disease for those around you and your loved ones. Quit smoking; if you need it, keep trying and get help from your doctor. Alaska provides free help to exit at hotline 1-800 QUITNOW or 1-800-784-8669.

Hypertension is the second correctable risk factor. The CDC reports that high blood pressure is the leading cause or cause of deaths in nearly 500,000 people annually. The current recommendation is to achieve and maintain blood pressure below 120 mm Hg / 80 mm Hg for all age groups.

Measure your blood pressure on a regular basis. High blood pressure has few noticeable symptoms. Lower blood pressure by eating 3-5 servings of vegetables and 4-5 servings of fruits daily with a low-fat food plan (DASH or Mediterranean cuisine plan). Do regular aerobic exercise for 150 minutes each week and resistance exercise 2-3 times a week. If you are overweight, plan for weight loss. Manage diabetes and lower blood sugar as needed. If you cannot lower your blood pressure in any other way, use medication.

Prediabetes and diabetes correlate with a significant increase in the risk of heart disease, so focus on keeping blood glucose in the normal range. According to a study published in July 2020, prediabetes was associated with a 15% increased risk of cardiovascular disease over an average follow-up period of about 10 years.

If you have been tested for pre-diabetes and find that your blood sugar is higher than recommended, take steps to lower your blood sugar. Aerobic exercise can help, but resistance exercise alone can help lower blood sugar levels. Changing food choices to promote weight loss can help with diabetes and prediabetes. Find out about local opportunities to participate in the National Diabetes Prevention Program to help you lose weight and change your lifestyle.

The heart and brain are strongly linked, and recovery from cardiovascular disease and its prevention may depend on our emotional health. Especially for people with heart disease, expressions such as “died of fear” and “worried to death” are not only exaggerated but also physiological. Mental care should also include giving and receiving expressions of affection. These habits contribute to heart health and must be a deliberate part of daily life.

Look honestly at your feelings. Talk to your healthcare provider if you are experiencing depression, anxiety, or loneliness. Practice relaxation techniques, positive thinking, tai chi, meditation, or other “mind and body” exercises and perform daily physical activity. Get in the habit of connecting with others every day.

Here are some final tips for your heart health to-do list. Love, connection, and compassion are associated with a longer and healthier life, so find ways to help others. And don’t forget to enjoy chocolates and send some Valentine’s Day cards.

Leslie Charcross is a registered dietitian at the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, working with the United States Department of Agriculture, and a health, family, and family development agent in the Tanana area.She is 907-474-2426 or [email protected]..