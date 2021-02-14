Health
These vitamins don’t stop your COVID symptoms after all, new research says
The· Coronavirus is such an uncertain disease Most of us to prevent infection with the virus, or at least Serious case.. As a result, many people are looking to vitamins and supplements as a natural way to boost their immune system in the fight against COVID. Unfortunately, this may be wishful thinking. New study published on February 12 JAMA network open After all, I’ve confirmed that certain common vitamins don’t stop your COVID symptoms. Read on to find vitamins that researchers say don’t really help you, and for the vitamins you should take These three vitamins can save you from serious COVID, studies find..
Taking vitamin C and zinc does not help fight the symptoms of COVID.
Researchers in this study collected 214 Coronavirus patients recovering from COVID at home.. Randomly, some subjects were assigned to take either zinc, vitamin C, or both supplements at high doses for 10 days. Other patients did not take supplements and received only standard treatments such as rest, hydration, and antipyretics. However, the study was stopped early because researchers found that there was “no significant difference” in symptom relief between those who took one or two supplements and those who did not take either supplement. I did.
“Unfortunately, these are The two supplements couldn’t stand their hype, ” Erin Mikos, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University Miguel Cainzos-Achirica, MD, Deputy Director of Preventive Heart Disease Research, Houston Methodist, wrote in a statement accompanying the study. And for other ways you are not protected, If this appears on the mask, the FDA says it will throw it immediately..
In fact, these vitamins can have a negative effect.
Not only was there no evidence that these supplements help people infected with COVID, but patients taking vitamin C and zinc reported Unpleasant side effects.. “The supplement group reported more side effects (nausea, diarrhea, gastric cramps) than the regular care group,” Michos and Cainzo-Achirica wrote in a statement.
According to researchers, zinc can produce metallic taste, dry mouth, and gastrointestinal intolerance when given at high doses. High doses of vitamin C can also cause gastrointestinal intolerance. This was clearly seen in this study because the higher the proportion of patients who received high doses of vitamin C, the more they reported nausea, diarrhea, and gastric spasm. And to pay attention to more reactions If you have the side effects of these vaccines, don’t take another shot, CDC says..
Little is known about whether these vitamins can help with other health problems.
Vitamin C and zinc are both over-the-counter supplements that help boost the immune system, so some experts suggest them as possible treatments in the fight against COVID, the authors say. ..Even the former president Donald Trump Reportedly Received zinc to help treat his coronavirus symptomsAccording to the report from New York Times..
But overall, studies on taking these supplements to help with infection are still uncertain.Vitamin C supplements are not, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Reduce the risk of catching a cold For many people. However, people who take vitamin C on a regular basis say, “If you have a cold, your cold may be a little shorter or your symptoms may be a little milder.”Regarding zinc, the institute says the research is inconsistent, and this supplement is May only be beneficial for colds “Under certain circumstances.” Also, for the latest information, Sign up for our daily newsletter..
However, other vitamins are still being studied.
Vitamin C and zinc may be out of the health perspective of COVID, but other vitamins are still being studied.In fact, the January study Applied Chemistry, The German Chemical Society journal found that three common vitamins could be useful More severe cases of COVID: Vitamin D, Vitamin K, and Vitamin A. In other studies Lower vitamin K levels I was more likely to be hospitalized with severe COVID, Vitamin D deficiency There is a high possibility that someone will be infected in the first place.
The study had a White House COVID advisor Anthony Fauci, MD, advertises the importance of maintaining proper vitamin levels. “If you are deficient in vitamin D, it affects your susceptibility to infections. I don’t mind recommending — and I do it myself —Taking vitamin D supplements“Fauci said in an Instagram Live interview with the actor. Jennifer Garner In September 2020. And for more professional insights Dr. Fauci says these are indelible COVID symptoms..
