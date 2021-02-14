Can France really immunize everyone by the summer?

France has repeatedly said that it aims to vaccinate all eligible adults who “want it” by the summer. But is this really possible as new variants spread and the pressure on health remains high? Explore

On February 2, President Emmanuel Macron said that “all adults who want it” will be vaccinated by the end of summer.

Health Minister Olivier Véran even said he was capable of immunizing 70 million people by August 2021 “if all ordered vaccines were approved by global and European health authorities.”

Still, France has been strongly criticized for its slow development of vaccination campaigns. The country has so far vaccinated 2,225,321 people with the first vaccination and 614,496 people with the second vaccination (from the latest figures to February 12).

In contrast, The UK has been vaccinated The first dose was 14,446,827 (more than 6 times that of France) and the second dose was 534,869.

Germany Far ahead Regarding the second vaccination, 2,635,673 people have been vaccinated with the first vaccination and 1,331,573 people have been vaccinated with the second vaccination.

In a recent poll, 68% of French people suspect that all adults will be vaccinated by the end of summer.

So is the promise of President Macron and Dr. Veran realistic? newspaper world I checked it carefully. Translate all at once.

How many people does “all qualified people” really mean?

This applies only to adults 18 years and older, as there are no data on the effectiveness of the vaccine in minors.

There are about 52 million people over the age of 18 in France, but not everyone wants a vaccine because it is not mandatory.

The percentage of French people who want a vaccine has increased significantly in recent months. In December 2020, the Health Organization Santépublique France estimated that 40% of the population would agree.

Further polls in January showed that this number rose to 56-58%.

Currently, the Ministry of Health is working on the assumption that at least 60% of the adult population will seek vaccination by the end of August. That’s 31 million people.

In a statement, the ministry said the figure could rise to 70%. “We anticipate some hypotheses because we know that the number of people who want vaccines has changed significantly.”

Are these numbers possible despite vaccine delays?

According to the current vaccination calendar, France will receive 78 million vaccinations by the end of June, which is sufficient to vaccinate 41 million people. This is within the set goals.

This figure depends on the future availability of vaccines that have not yet been approved in the European market, such as Janssen and Cureback. If they are approved (and seem likely so far), they will be available in April and May, respectively.

The European Medicines Agency plans to shed light on the Janssen vaccine by March, said Janssen Italia, the secretary-general of the Italian branch of the US giant Johnson & Johnson.

Created by the German Institute for Biotechnology, CureVac will complete Phase 3 of clinical trials by spring.

France has already seen how dependent that number is on vaccine delivery. In January, 100,000 vaccine reservations were postponed due to a delay from Lab Pfizer in the United States. And in February, Moderna announced that it would deliver 25% less than planned and postpone delivery until March.

Dr. Pierre Parnaix, a public health expert at CHU Bordeaux Hospital and part of a pitted mission assessing the management of the national health crisis, Said world: “Today, our strategy simply reflects an out-of-stock.

“The organization is under pressure because it is in stock for a week. [long-term] See; You can’t deploy a large-scale vaccination strategy because you don’t know exactly what you can do next week. “

Is France on track to reach its goals?

So far, France has vaccinated 3.3% of the total population and 4.2% of the adult population. This gives France priority over Belgium and the Netherlands, but lags behind Britain and Germany.

The different numbers correspond primarily to different strategies in different countries. For example, the UK is working to give as many initial doses as possible. Compared to Germany, which has focused on the second dose at about the same rate as the first dose.

France needs to vaccinate 330,000 people a day, six days a week, to reach its goal of immunizing 31 million people by August 31st.

The current average is estimated to be around 80,000 per day, which requires a significant increase in daily dose (almost four times).

The Ministry of Health is working to improve vaccination capacity by opening more centers and, in some cases, introducing drive-through units.

In addition, in contrast to some other vaccines, the AstraZeneca vaccine does not require “super freezer” storage, making it easier to transport and administer in towns, GPs and pharmacies.

What is needed for herd immunity?

Herd immunity is achieved when a sufficient number of populations are vaccinated and the epidemic is completely reduced.

Samuel Alizon, head of research at the Center for Medical Research CNRS in Montpellier, states that the hypothesis of herd immunity against Covid varies from the most optimistic 40% to the most pessimistic 80%.

As soon as the 40% threshold (equivalent to 27 million vaccinated people) is reached, the risk of epidemics begins to recede.

However, Professor Mircea Sofonea, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Montpellier, said:

Whether France will reach its 41 million target by June depends on how the vaccine responds to the spread of the virus and on new variants. This means that more people need to be vaccinated to achieve the same level of immunity.

Similarly, the vaccine is not designed to completely block Covid, but it does provide protection against severe illness.

Professor Sophonea said: “Taking this into account, we can see that it takes a year to achieve 40% immunity with the actual effect, which means that there is no transmission.”

Do new variants need 3 doses of vaccine?

Vaccination strategies are becoming more complex with the arrival of global variants of the virus from the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa and elsewhere.

Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca all state that the vaccine is effective against British variants detected in France in the last few weeks.

However, despite doubts about the effectiveness of vaccines from other variants, especially the South African strain AstraZeneca, the World Health Organization has recently continued to recommend vaccines to all adults.

Mylène Ogliastro, Vice President of the French Virological Association la Société françaisedevirologie, said:

“We must develop vaccines as much as possible to stop the spread of the infection as much as possible.”

One such proposal would include the provision of a “third dose” of the vaccine. It acts as booster immunity and may provide long-term protection.

Professor Sophonea said: “This can be the key to guaranteeing long-term protection and eventually seeing the end of the tunnel and returning to pre-pandemic life.”

