Can my boss get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes, your boss can request you to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Do they do so? It’s a more complex answer, and it depends on who you are, what you do, where you work, and how badly you are needed. And there are exceptions.

Of course, it’s still early, not enough doses for most working Californians.But as vaccine distribution expands, companies are competing for DeciReview the policies needed to start a business, return to business, and prevent fatal work transmissions without losing valuable employees who refuse shots.

“Overall, everyone is trying their best to keep the place safe and run effectively,” said Bay Area Labor Attorney Bill Sokol. “This means trying to be as creative as possible while ensuring that the work is completed.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires employers to provide a safe workplace. Private sector companies have the right to dismiss anyone unless they discriminate on the basis of race, gender, age or other protected categories.

Currently, there are no laws or regulations that directly address the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, There is a case law. LIn December, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued guidelines stating that employers could require workers to be vaccinated with COVID-19 before physically returning to work, but workers are medical. Or you can request a religious exemption.

In response, employers are rapidly enacting a wide range of risk-based policies.

Vaccines are most often required for people working in the care of children and the elderly. Infecting clients and colleagues can have tragic consequences.

Companies that allow workers to socially distance, wear masks, and work remotely, such as Facebook, Google, and other tech companies, usually don’t need them.

But in its vast middle, where many of us spend nine to five days, most employers are in a compromise position. Although it does not require jabs, it encourages vaccination through a carrot and stick approach that combines education, recommendations, incentives and restrictions.

For example, the University of California Medical Center maintains a list of unvaccinated workers. These workers may also file a “Vaccine Refusal Statement”, wear personal protective equipment and be relocated.

There is precedent: Vaccines for other infectious diseases are needed to protect public health. Many healthcare companies need the flu vaccine. Schools need vaccines against measles, mumps and rubella. Tuberculosis testing is usually required for medical, educational and social welfare work.

But critics point out one big difference. The COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. It is only “approved” until further investigation is conducted. Critics argue that employers are liable for any unfavorable reactions.

The lawyer provides two counterarguments. They say that regulatory distinction is probably not important to the court. And when it comes to vaccines, any reaction will simply cause a worker’s claim for compensation.

This does not mean that your employer has the discretion to dismiss you. When you claim a medical or religious exemption, they must first show that you pose a direct threat to the workplace. Next, it is necessary to consider whether reasonable accommodation such as remote work is possible.

These accommodations will be easy with some jobs. Elsewhere, they are impossible. In Hollywood, for example, “If your particular duty is to act in a crowd scene in a movie, there’s no way to deal with you,” Sokol said. “On the other hand, if your job is to be a movie editor, you can sit at home.”

This week, a major study by Little, the world’s largest employment and labor practice on behalf of management, found that most employers are unlikely to require COVID-19 vaccination.

Almost half of the people surveyed, or 48%, have already determined that they are against the requirement. Forty-three percent said they were still considering it, and about seven percent said they needed or planned for the vaccine to be available soon or when it was fully approved. 67% of reluctant companies said they were concerned about the impact of their mission on employee morale, corporate culture, and staffing. Most people just wanted to encourage vaccination while providing remote work and maintaining safety protocols.

“Most employers depend on their workers,” Sokol said. Consider a car dealership, he said. If you lose an unvaccinated mechanic, “Suddenly they have an open bay and can’t keep up with the business.”

Surprisingly, military members do not need to be vaccinated, but they are subject to change once the FDA issues a formal license.

If one of the unvaccinated workers infects a client, customer, or colleague, can the employer be sued? It’s possible, but hard to imagine, Sokol said. To be successful, plaintiffs need to prove that a particular person has been ill in a virus-filled world. It’s a difficult order.

Art Caplan, a bioethicist at NYU School of Medicine, has proposed legislation that bans private employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated by at least 10 states, but such efforts are unconventional and wise. Said not.

“Workers have the right to a safe workplace,” he said. “Customers want a safe environment and may prefer the companies that provide it.”

Elderly care companies Atria Senior Living and Aegis Living, which are concerned about the health of their patients, are demanding worker vaccines as they become widely available. There are exceptions for workers who decline during pregnancy or for other compelling reasons.

“In our view, vaccination is the best way to help our fellow humans,” says all employees at 43 California facilities will be vaccinated by May. John Moore, CEO of Atria Senior Living, who demands that, said 1.1.

Home healthcare institutions, such as the Home Healthcare Bay Area, which sends caregivers to the bedside, say they are currently weighing the risks and benefits of such policies.

However, places that serve more independent older people who do not share housing take a wait-and-see approach. In an apartment-style community for active seniors, Kovia does not require staff vaccines. Rossmoor at Walnut Creek also has 6,700 homes on 1,800 acres, which is subject to change in the future, said CEO Tim O’keeffe.

According to the Nanny League, which is based in Los Angeles and provides childcare and guidance to A-list families, some families hiring nannies have added a “COVID-19 Safety Protocol” clause to their contracts for vaccines and testing. Is requesting. Adventure Nannies, who serves active and traveling families, says he is also receiving requests for vaccinated childcare assistance.

COVID shots may be requested or requested by anyone looking for a job as a chef, housekeeper, real estate manager, caregiver, or childcare provider at The Help Company. According to company spokesman Melissa Jensen, most job seekers are voluntarily vaccinated.

However, some companies are trying a softer approach.

Starbucks offers up to 2 hours of paid vacation per shot. At Amtrak, vaccinated employees receive a two-hour salary-equivalent bonus, plus paid leave for appointments and absenteeism due to side effects. Facebook, like other tech companies, has less contact with the general public and does not require vaccines. As workers begin to return to the office after July, “many protocols are available, including testing, physical distance, wearing masks, and other best practices,” said spokesman Chloe Meire. ..

Most major medical centers, including Cedars Sinai, Stanford, Kaiser, John Muir, the University of California, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Irvine, recommend vaccines, but they are not required. Masks are required at all facilities.

They report high voluntary compliance. So far, about 70% of the workforce at Stanford University School of Medicine has been vaccinated. 71% at UCLA; 77% at UCSF; 80% at John Muir, 89% at the University of California, Irvine. This rate is much higher among employees who are in regular contact with patients. For example, 97% of UCLA residents are vaccinated.

When shots are available, most school districts, including the counties of Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Orange, require staff to participate in a COVID-19 surveillance test at least once. It states that there is. 2 months on request of the state.

The only major exception is Los Angeles, where superintendent Austin Beutner argues that once the COVID-19 vaccine is available, both teachers and students will need to be vaccinated before returning to campus. With 25,088 teachers and 50,586 other employees, it is the second largest employer in Los Angeles County after the county government.

“Vaccines can reduce the risk to teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, librarians, etc.,” he said, requiring a tuberculosis vaccine, but COVID-19 is much larger. He added that it poses a threat. “We have a responsibility to create the safest environment possible.”