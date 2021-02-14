Ultra-Orthodox Londoners roll up their sleeves to fight COVID





In hopes of breaking down barriers that could isolate the Orthodox Church from the wider society, community leaders pop-up vaccinated on Saturday night at the end of the Jewish rest day, the Sabbath. We held an event. They believed that this was the best time to attract followers, as it fits perfectly into the post-service schedule — and people would be more relaxed because no one was working. “I want to see my grandson, but I haven’t seen him for months, so now is the ideal time to get it,” said 66-year-old Asator Walmberg after rolling up his sleeves. .. “And hopefully we can see them right away.” The UK National Health Service is competing with healthcare professionals to reach the goal of first doses of the vaccine to more than 15 million people, including everyone over the age of 75, by Monday. Is trying to reach those who missed. The need is especially high at Stamford Hill, the heart of the ultra-Orthodox community in northern London. People here are slow to realize the dangers of COVID-19 as many ultra-Orthodox people avoid social media and the internet, and their communities are experiencing some of the highest infection rates in London. .. Many people became ill last March after the Jewish holiday Purim. Determined not to repeat history, local leaders raised £ 10,000 ($ 13,840) and asked the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine to investigate why it was so devastating. It was. Analysis of blood samples from 1,242 people showed an infection rate of 64%. This is one of the highest infection rates in the world. In contrast, the Office for National Statistics estimates that approximately 16% of England’s population is infected with COVID-19. Assistant Professor Michael Marks, one of the project’s researchers, said preliminary results were due to public health authorities not fully understanding the virus last spring, and because their small community was very close. He said it suggests that the ultra-orthodox school has seen many cases. The government’s message about the virus was lagging behind the actual risk, as COVID-19 was probably much more widely distributed than originally thought. This caused the virus to spread rapidly within the community. “And there was a big religious event in which they all participated. The advice at the time was to continue, so I think that might explain the first big rise,” Marks said. Community leaders now believe that one way to prevent recurrence is to ensure that as many people as possible are vaccinated. So they eliminated the excuses not to attend. People heard about it as the message was sent through community channels as well as timing. In light of sensitivity, it placed both male and female vaccinated people. “It means people feel comfortable and people feel at ease,” said Joel Friedman, director of public relations for the Interlink Foundation, an Orthodox volunteer organization. Other religious leaders, such as the Mustafa Faith Field Forum in London, a Muslim, also participated. They hope that a trans-religious model will help community organizations take the lead. This is the model that the UK government wants to use nationwide to ensure that the vaccination drive does not miss other hard-to-reach communities. Vaccination Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who attended the event, said, “Letting them do this here is a really great lesson to see how we can reproduce this.” “Therefore, we consider this a good model for local governments and, of course, religious groups working with the NHS.” Jewish leaders also hope that the promotion of vaccination will help dispel the misconception that ultra-Orthodox Jews are ignoring the dangers posed by COVID-19. Police raided an Orthodox wedding at a local school last month. This is because 100 people attended in violation of the blockade rules prohibiting large gatherings. A Jewish news survey suggested that it was not an isolated event. Ugly headlines about the event were considered to hurt the entire community, not the rule violators. “What happened was unacceptable. Hopefully such a scene would never happen again,” Friedman said. “But there is a strong feeling that we are being treated a bit unfairly and the whole community is branded with the same paintbrush. This is very unfair.” Vaccines are a “big step forward” for the Orthodox community and British society as a whole, Rabbi Michael Biberfeld said when he sat down to get his shot. He said that Orthodox Jews are obliged to “vaccine as soon as possible” in order to stay healthy and prevent others from being infected. “As one of the Israeli rabbis said,’This is a puncture wound for vaccinated people, but a big leap for all of us, for humanity,'” he said. 