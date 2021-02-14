Potential drug treatment for deadly childhood cancer

Published in the journal Nature Communications, the study reveals a combination of drugs that may be “very effective in eradicating cancer cells” in animal studies and the world’s first 3D model of tumors.

In preclinical studies in mouse models, researchers found that promising drug combinations led to survival in two-thirds of mice, and drug combinations resulted in the growth of these highly aggressive tumors in these mice. I have found that it completely stops the mouse.

Importantly, drug therapy, which is currently in early trials for adult cancer, is the most effective treatment ever tested in this incurable childhood cancer laboratory model, Australia said. Researchers, including David Ziegler of the Children’s Cancer Institute, said.

Treatment is a combination of two well-established drugs, difluoromethylornithine (DFMO) and AMXT 1501. DFMO is gaining increasing attention as a treatment for difficult-to-control cancers such as neuroblastoma, another advanced childhood cancer, and colorectal cancer. As an adult. According to the team, DFMO works by targeting the polyamine pathway. This is an important mechanism that enables the growth of tumor cells.

For this study, the team developed Australia’s first DIPG research program using tumor cells donated by parents of children who died of illness. From these, they created the first laboratory model of tumors to test new drugs. According to the team, these models are used to show that DIPG can avoid DFMO activity by delivering polyamines into the cancer, essentially demonstrating that tumors continue to grow despite treatment with DFMO. It is possible.

They are now making the breakthrough discovery that treatment with the newly developed drug AMXT 1501 strongly blocks the transport of polyamines to DIPG cancer cells.

Treatment with AMXT 1501 was found to resensitize DIPG cells to DFMO, and Ziegler said, “In animal models, a great response with significantly improved survival and minimal toxicity (side effects). It was. “

