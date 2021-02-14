Healthy Tahoe: The Importance of Blood Pressure Screening





February is America’s Heart Month, and it’s a better time to focus more on heart health than ever before, as people with poor cardiovascular health are at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19. A key factor in maintaining a healthy heart is regular blood pressure screening. Kimberly Alter

Importance of blood pressure screening Hypertension is asymptomatic and uncontrolled or undetected hypertension can have dangerous consequences. Almost half of American adults have high blood pressure, also known as high blood pressure, and many do not know it. Regular screening for hypertension begins at age 20 and should be continued at least once every 1-2 years if measurements are normal. If your blood pressure is not normal, you need more frequent monitoring. Blood pressure is often checked every time you make a medical appointment. Risk factors for developing hypertension include diabetes, male gender, race, ethnicity, aging, kidney disease, sleep apnea, unhealthy diet, overweight, exposure to smoking / indirect smoking, family history, And physical inactivity. What is blood pressure? What do the numbers mean? Using a blood pressure cuff / sphygmomanometer, blood pressure is measured in millimeters of mercury, or mmHg. Systolic blood pressure (the number at the top) is a measure of the pressure exerted on the walls of arteries when the heart is contracting (beating). Dilated blood pressure (below) is a measure of the pressure exerted on the walls of arteries when the heart is in a relaxed state (during beating). What happens if I leave my high blood pressure untreated? Recent studies have shown that the risk of stroke and ischemic heart disease doubles with every 20 mmHg or 10 mmHg increase in people aged 40-89 years. Damage to the body due to high blood pressure can lead to renal failure, heart failure, angina, loss of vision due to damage to blood vessels in the eye, sexual dysfunction (ie erectile dysfunction), peripheral arterial disease (ie erectile dysfunction) There is. pad). Blood pressure measurements: what are normal and abnormal?

Symptomatic Hypertensive Crisis: What to Do If your blood pressure is above 180/120 and you have chest pain, shortness of breath, weakness, headache, numbness, difficulty speaking, or changes in vision, sit down and call 911 immediately. What can you do to achieve normal blood pressure? Hypertension can be controlled with medication, or it can often be reduced with lifestyle changes or modifications. The main factors that can be changed to lower blood pressure are: ● Eat a heart-healthy diet like the Dash Diet (consult your healthcare provider before starting a special diet) ● Exercise regularly ● Maintain a healthy weight ● Do not smoke / quit smoking ● Drink moderately And finally, schedule a regular wellness visit with your healthcare provider and undergo regular blood pressure screening. Kimberly Alter is a family nurse practitioner at the Burton Community Health Center. Schedule an annual health checkup at your healthcare provider’s office or learn more about Burton’s team of primary care providers. BartonHealth.org/primarycare..

