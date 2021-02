This drug can save you from the death of COVID, studies find

Commonly used arthritic drugs can reduce severe to mortality COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears, According to a new study. Researchers at Oxford University found a patient hospitalized with a given COVID-19 Tocilizumab was less likely to die or did not need to be placed on a ventilator, according to a study published on a preprint server. medRXiv.. (Not yet peer reviewed.) Tocilizumab is an anti-inflammatory monoclonal antibody commonly used for rheumatoid arthritis. It blocks an inflammatory protein called IL-6, reducing pain and swelling caused by arthritis and other inflammatory conditions.Read to see the evidence-and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a coronavirus.. Tocilizumab reduced the risk of death from COVID by 14%, according to researchers Peter Horby, a professor of medicine at Oxford University, said: “We think it can happen almost immediately.” The trial found it Tocilizumab reduced the risk of death by 14% compared to patients receiving standard treatment. We have also reduced the number of patients who need to be ventilated by 5%. Most of the patients in the study received tocilizumab in addition to the steroid dexamethasone, which has been shown to benefit hospitalized COVID patients. “Our data show that in COVID-19 patients with hypoxic and evidence of systemic inflammation, treatment with a combination of systemic corticosteroids and tocilizumab results in a mortality rate of approximately 3 patients receiving simple oxygen. It suggests that it is expected to be one-third, or nearly one-third. Half of patients undergoing invasive mechanical ventilation. “ “Now we can reduce the risk of death from about one-third to up to one-half. [compared to the beginning of the pandemic last spring]It depends on exactly which patient is being treated, “said Martin Landray, a professor at Oxford University. COVID-19 appears to cause inflammation that can damage various organs throughout the body, including the lungs, blood vessels, brain, and kidneys. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to respiratory distress and ultimately organ failure due to lack of oxygen. Relation: 7 Tips You Must Follow To Avoid COVID, Doctors Say How to survive this pandemic As for yourself, do everything you can to prevent the acquisition and spread of COVID-19 in the first place. Please wear a face maskIf you suspect you are infected with the coronavirus, take a test, avoid crowds (and bars and house parties), reduce social distance, do only what you need, wash your hands regularly, and often Disinfect the surface that touches and survive this pandemic in the healthiest condition.Don’t miss these 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..

