February 14: Nova Scotia reports one new COVID-19 case | Local | News





Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday. The incident is in the eastern region and is related to travel. According to the state health department, the person is self-quarantined as needed. Nova Scotia has nine known active cases. There is one person in the ICU related to the virus. In a news release, Prime Minister Stephen McNeill said, “Let’s show love to each other on this Valentine’s Day according to public health protocols established to keep each other safe. COVID-19 is still here and we are vigilant. You can’t do that. ” .. The Nova Scotia Institute of Health completed 1,429 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday. Public health encourages people to undergo an asymptomatic COVID-19 test, especially when there is a lot of close contact due to work or social activities. “Nova Scotia has shown a love for family, friends and communities since the beginning of this pandemic,” said Dr. Robert Strang, director of health at Nova Scotia. “The journey isn’t over yet. Even if you’re not feeling sick, you need to take steps to protect each other with all public health measures, including regular inspections.” Get and let the community love this Valentine’s Day # COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears A test to stop the spread of the virus.Public health mobile units # Liverpool At the Royal Canadian Legion for asymptomatic testing

-Saturday February 13th (11:00 am to 4:00 pm)

– Sun. February 14 (9:00 am to 2:30 pm) pic.twitter.com/hj2H97eHvQ — Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) February 13, 2021 On Sunday, a public health mobile unit will be in Liverpool, Royal Canadian Legion, for asymptomatic testing from 9 am to 2:30 pm A quick inspection pop-up site will also be set up at Digby’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 20 Sunday from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm. For more information on testing, please visit the following URL: www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting.. COVID19 Symptoms visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca If you have experienced it within the last 48 hours, or if you are currently experiencing it, do a self-assessment. Fever (chills / sweat) or cough (new or worse) Or, two or more of the following symptoms (new or worse): sore throat

Runny nose / stuffy nose

headache

Shortness of breath / dyspnea If you do not have access to online self-assessment, or if you would like to talk to your nurse about your symptoms, call 811.







