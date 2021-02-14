Guinea declares Ebola outbreak in at least 3 dead





Guinea is fighting a new outbreak of Ebola, West African national health officials said Sunday. At least three people have died in areas that were previously the starting point for the worst epidemics of the disease. The Ministry of Health said in a statement that the three dead (two women and one man) suffered from diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding after attending a nurse’s burial in the southeastern part of the country on February 1. He was one of seven people who got sick. Authorities confirmed the epidemic on Sunday after the laboratory found the virus in the first three samples tested in patients. “The government is reassuring people that every step has been taken to curb the epidemic as quickly as possible,” the Guinea Ministry of Health said on Sunday. In a Facebook postHe added that people should report further symptoms to health authorities and respect hygiene and precautions. He said he would accelerate the delivery of vaccines to the community and open a center to deal with detected cases.

Guinea has not seen cases of Ebola since 2016. It’s over The epidemic that started in the southeastern part of 2014. Its occurrence, The most deadly everIt spread to neighboring Liberia and Sierra Leone, eventually infecting more than 28,000 people in 10 countries and killing more than 11,000. A resurgence will occur when West Africa is still working on a coronavirus pandemic, and after the Democratic Republic of the Congo A new case of Ebola was also found, 3 months after health officials said they had Eradicated the last outbreak of Congo.. Dr. Masidiso Moetti, Director of the World Health Organization for Africa, Said on twitter on sunday She was “extremely concerned” with reports from Guinea, saying government agencies “strengthen efforts to prepare for and respond to this potential resurgence.” The Ebola virus spreads through contact with body fluids and secretions of infected or recently deceased people, causing hemorrhagic fever. Average case fatality rate Currently, two vaccines are available, about half. “We plan to quickly deploy critical assets to support Guinea,” said Dr. Georges Alfred Kiselbo, head of the World Health Organization, and the news agency Agence France-Presse said the group would contact the manufacturer I added that I am taking. Of vaccines to provide doses and combat outbreaks.

“Currently, the arsenal is getting stronger, and we can take advantage of this to contain the situation as soon as possible,” said Dr. Kizerbo. Anna Holland Contribution report.







