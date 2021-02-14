Guinea Declares Ebola Epidemic-Washington Post





Health investigators are in a hurry to track down and isolate suspicious contacts, said Sakoba Keita, head of the National Security Agency. The country is building a new Ebola treatment center. But Guinea, one of the poorest countries in the world, is already in short supply. Coronavirus Yellow fever and pandemic in addition to the outbreak of measles. “We are facing four epidemics at the same time,” Keita said. The country of 13 million people has recorded 14,895 coronavirus infections and 84 deaths. Deployment of the Ebola vaccine is expected to begin earlier this week in the southeastern part of Nuzerecore, where a recent outbreak was detected, Keita said. Authorities blamed the spread of the nurse’s funeral on February 1. It is unclear whether Ebola caused her death, Keita said, but the seven who attended the burial later showed obvious symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding. Three died: one man and two women. “In the face of this situation, the Guinean government has declared an epidemic of Ebola in accordance with the International Health Regulations,” the Guinean Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday. The government urged anyone with symptoms to contact a doctor. Authorities have set a goal: containment in 6 weeks. “Together, we will win!” Health Minister Remy Lamar said in a statement. Ebola spreads through contact with body fluids. The corpse of a person who died of illness is also infectious. The World Health Organization called for a swift response to the Guinea threat. “It’s a big concern to see Ebola recover in Guinea, which is already suffering from the disease,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s Director of Africa. “But based on the expertise and experience built up during the last outbreak, Guinea’s medical team is working to quickly track the route of the virus and control further infections.” The transmission burned to neighboring countries through the capital Conakry. Authorities recorded 28,616 cases in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone before the outbreak was contained. Also on Sunday, the Democratic Republic of the Congo confirmed the fourth A new case of Ebola In North Kivu, where a relapse of the virus was reported on February 7 (the outbreak is not believed to be related) Authorities declared the end of the nearly two-year outbreak in Congo in June, after killing more than 2,200 people. BorsoTall contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos