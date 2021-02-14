Summary of NB COVID-19: The state is reporting two new cases.Concerns arise when the number of Edmundston regions is large

New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the Edmundston region on Sunday.

However, there are many active cases in the northwestern part of the state, and the area remains alert less than a week after returning to red limits.

In New Brunswick, six patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19, including two in the intensive care unit. There are 150 active cases.

New cases include people in their 20s and 40s.

These low numbers came after the community reported 15 new cases on Saturday, including 12 in the care home Manoir Bellevue.

With this increase, Zone 4 has 127 active cases. This number dropped to 120 on Sunday’s update.

Eric Marquis, interim mayor of Edmanston, said there were concerns about an increase in the number of cases.

“It’s a care home experiencing a very difficult time,” he told Radio Canada. “So seeing an increase in incidents in Manoir worries us.”

Manoir Belle Vue has recorded a total of 77 cases. Three residents died of COVID-19.

New cases occur more than three weeks after the virus was first discovered on January 20th.

Since COVID-19 was detected after a 14-day incubation period, Marquis said he did not know how it continued to spread.

The public health PROMPT team remains on-site for assistance. They are also present in Villades Jardins, another Edmanston care home experiencing outbreaks.

The Edmundston and Grand Falls areas spent more than two weeks on a complete blockade after a rapid increase in cases in January.

Marquis said he encouraged his community to remain vigilant about following health measures.

“People have mixed emotions because they saw things go well,” he said.

In New Brunswick, a total of 1,400 and 1,227 COVID-19 recalls have been confirmed. 22 people have died.

Public health conducted 217,561 tests, including 668 on Saturday.