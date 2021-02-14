Health
Summary of NB COVID-19: The state is reporting two new cases.Concerns arise when the number of Edmundston regions is large
New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the Edmundston region on Sunday.
However, there are many active cases in the northwestern part of the state, and the area remains alert less than a week after returning to red limits.
In New Brunswick, six patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19, including two in the intensive care unit. There are 150 active cases.
New cases include people in their 20s and 40s.
These low numbers came after the community reported 15 new cases on Saturday, including 12 in the care home Manoir Bellevue.
With this increase, Zone 4 has 127 active cases. This number dropped to 120 on Sunday’s update.
Eric Marquis, interim mayor of Edmanston, said there were concerns about an increase in the number of cases.
“It’s a care home experiencing a very difficult time,” he told Radio Canada. “So seeing an increase in incidents in Manoir worries us.”
Manoir Belle Vue has recorded a total of 77 cases. Three residents died of COVID-19.
New cases occur more than three weeks after the virus was first discovered on January 20th.
Since COVID-19 was detected after a 14-day incubation period, Marquis said he did not know how it continued to spread.
The public health PROMPT team remains on-site for assistance. They are also present in Villades Jardins, another Edmanston care home experiencing outbreaks.
The Edmundston and Grand Falls areas spent more than two weeks on a complete blockade after a rapid increase in cases in January.
Marquis said he encouraged his community to remain vigilant about following health measures.
“People have mixed emotions because they saw things go well,” he said.
In New Brunswick, a total of 1,400 and 1,227 COVID-19 recalls have been confirmed. 22 people have died.
Public health conducted 217,561 tests, including 668 on Saturday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]