Monday Medical: COVID Vaccine and Pregnancy

Steamboat Springs — If you are pregnant, the risk of getting COVID-19 can be especially daunting.

Pregnant women are five times more likely to enter the intensive care unit or ventilator than non-pregnant patients. They are also more likely to die of COVID-19 than non-pregnant women of the same age.

Many pregnant mothers who are aware of these risks are wondering if they should be vaccinated against the virus. Dr. Jeff Chamberlain, OB / GYN of UC HealthWomen’s Care Clinics in Steamboat Springs and Craig, said the decision is personal but supports ensuring that pregnant women can make choices.

“It is highly recommended that pregnant and lactating women be given the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Chamberlain said.

Why is COVID-19 more dangerous during pregnancy? It is unknown why COVID-19 increases the risk for pregnant women, but it may be due to physical changes that occur during pregnancy.

“Pregnant women’s lungs are susceptible to these types of respiratory illnesses, which weaken the immune system and promote development in the body,” said Chamberlain. “Much of the pathophysiology of how COVID-19 affects pregnant women is not yet known, but changes in the body of pregnant women can make them unsuitable for fighting respiratory illness. There are some, and I just get sick. “

When a baby is born, the increased risk disappears.

Severe COVID-19 may increase the risk of preterm birth, but does not appear to cause other complications associated with pregnancy, such as stillbirth.

Is the vaccine safe during pregnancy? Vaccines have been shown to be safe for adults, but have not been tested in pregnant women.

“It’s like a new drug, it’s something people can be afraid of,” Chamberlain said.

Organizations such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine acknowledge that there are many uncertainties about the potential effects of the vaccine on pregnant women and their babies, but are pregnant with the COVID-19 vaccine. Or a lactating woman.

Pregnant women are advised to get other vaccines, such as a flu shot. The Tdap vaccine against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough is recommended in late pregnancy.

“Baby is not vaccinated against pertussis until the age of two months, but if the mother is vaccinated after 28 weeks, the baby will have immunity to cover that two months,” Chamberlain said. I will. “We regularly provide women with the vaccine for the benefit of our babies.”

Chamberlain said pregnant women vaccinated with COVID-19 could passively transfer immunity to babies.

Chamberlain is in line with the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Society’s advice that pregnant women interested in vaccination should wait until the second or third semester.

“Organ development occurs in the first semester, so after organ development we are a little more open to things like drugs and new vaccines,” Chamberlain said.

What should I do? If you are pregnant, Chamberlain recommends that you consult your healthcare provider and consider your personal risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

“We are all at risk of getting COVID and you have to balance those risks yourself,” Chamberlain said. “Pregnant women who go out into public and work with the general public, such as health care workers and teachers, need to take that into account.”

Your healthcare provider is a great resource. Not only does he or she know your health history, but also the latest research and many nuances related to pregnancy.

“Healthcare providers are accustomed to talking to patients about vaccines,” Chamberlain said. “This science is fresh, limited and evolving, but they are doing their best to develop something that will have a major impact on the duration of this pandemic.

“We are kindly helping to provide vaccines to pregnant women. I think the benefits outweigh the risks we know so far.”

