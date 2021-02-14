High demand delays bookings at New York’s coronavirus vaccine site

Long Islanders and other qualified New Yorkers who want to book the COVID-19 vaccine online on Sunday have logged on to the state’s website and find it struggling to keep up with numerous requests. I did.

“Currently, there are so many reservations for this place that we can’t, so please try again later,” said Stony Brook University or 10 other state vaccination sites.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, state health officials said the surge in booking requests was not surprising, the website remained fully functional, and there were 350 vaccine bookings per minute. ..

“As expected, the volume of the site has increased significantly this morning after a reservation was made for a New Yorker with comorbidities and underlying conditions,” the statement said. “Last week we warned New Yorkers that this would happen. To mitigate the problem, we’ve added an online waiting room and are gradually releasing new appointments.”

Officials said these new slots will be available all day, so people will still need to try them out as the online waiting room fills up.

Sunday was the first day that people with cancer, high blood pressure, and other medical conditions at high risk of severe COVID-19 could try to book on the Am IE ligible website. State vaccination efforts have been hampered by limited dose supplies in intense demand.

Laura Curran, an executive in Nassau County, said her office is working with partners, including a federal-qualified health center, to obtain vaccine appointments for people with comorbidities.

“We are looking for additional partnerships to further strengthen our vaccination operations and will prioritize allocating a portion of our weekly supply to vaccinate this new group,” Karan said in a statement on Sunday. Stated. “We have never wasted a single vaccination at the Nassau County Health Department’s Vaccination Center. We will continue to use 100% of the vaccinations we receive quickly.”

According to Karan, the county’s information technology team is working on a system that allows people to register vaccination appointments and, if necessary, put them on the waiting list for the next vaccination.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases identified throughout the state continued to decline, according to a new number released on Sunday.

The state recorded 8,316 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 732 in Nassau and 771 in Suffolk.

The percentage of positive cases from 234,708 test results on Saturday was 3.14% in the state and 4.5% in Long Island.

According to state statistics, this is the lowest daily positive rate for the entire state since the end of November.

“Thanks to New Yorker actions such as wearing masks, keeping distance, and making wise decisions, hospitalization and positive rates continue to decline, and the holiday surge is in the rear-view mirror,” Kuomo said in a statement on Sunday. Said. “Vaccines are a weapon that wins the fight against COVID, and we have the infrastructure in place to manage hundreds of thousands of shots as soon as supply becomes available,” he said.

Authorities recorded 107 new deaths at COVID-19 on Saturday. Six of them were Nassau and nine were Suffolk.

The state said 37,118 New Yorkers have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.