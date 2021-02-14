A limited number of spectators can now participate in New Jersey youth, high school sporting events

Youth and high school sports competitions throughout New Jersey can begin to welcome a limited number of spectators within the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, up to two parents or guardians per athlete under the age of 21 can participate in indoor and outdoor sporting events throughout the state.

The bill, which came into effect on Friday, bans all other spectators. Parents and guardians attending should wear face masks and practice social distance.

All indoor youth and high school sports competitions are forbidden to cross New Jersey 35% capacity indoor occupancy limit Or 150 people — whichever is less.

The school district imposes stricter guidelines and is allowed to ban sporting events if the audience chooses. They may also decide when it is best to implement the latest state guidelines for competition participants.

Governor Phil Murphy quoted improved public health indicators for his decision to ease spectator restrictions at youth and high school sporting events.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in New Jersey continues to decline. After reaching a record high of 3,726 hospitalizations in mid-January, the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 fell by more than 35% to 2,449. State database..

The state-wide COVID-19 infection rate is currently 0.81, indicating that the coronavirus epidemic has slowed.

“As four fathers, many parents know how difficult it is to not be able to see their children participating in sports,” said Governor Phil Murphy. Said.. “Our indicators are heading in the right direction, so we feel we are taking this step and allowing parents to return to youth sporting events.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has largely banned spectators from youth and high school sporting events in New Jersey. Only important personnel such as athletes, coaches and referees can participate in competitions and practice.

“We hope this order will be another positive step in returning to play,” the New Jersey State Inter-University Athletic Association said in a statement. “At the same time, parents have the time to confirm the governor’s orders with member schools and determine both the overall feasibility and the specific process for increasing occupancy as outlined. It is recommended to give. “

Vineland was selected for the first deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine in the place of worship

Starting Monday, New Jersey will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine at five socio-economically difficult municipal places of worship and community sites.

Among the five locations selected for the initial deployment is Vineland, Cumberland County. The other four community sites will be located in municipalities in the central and northern parts of the state.

According to Murphy, the five municipalities were selected for the first deployment because the COVID-19 pandemic did not provide sufficient service and was disproportionately affected.

Since the beginning of the public health crisis, Vineland has caused 4,691 cases of coronavirus and 140 deaths from COVID-19. Most municipalities in Cumberland County.. These numbers account for more than 40% of the county’s total infections and nearly 45% of the county’s total COVID-19-related deaths.

The community-based initiative will immunize 15,000 New Jersey residents by March. These sites can inoculate about 1,500 people a week.

Only members of the direct community are allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at these sites. Vaccination appointments are required and will be processed directly at each site.

All COVID-19 vaccine doses are provided by the state. Each community site works with healthcare providers to control vaccine dosages.

Staffing for these sites is provided by the Department of Defense and FEMA. The first vaccination at each site will last for two weeks, followed by a booster shot reproduction period.

“One of our top priorities is to ensure fair access to bookings and vaccinations,” Murphy said. Said.. “We are grateful for this unique partnership between state agencies, the federal government, faith and local leaders in launching this new phase of vaccination efforts to provide New Jersey citizens with access to vaccines. . “

Places of worship and community sites in five additional locations throughout New Jersey will be online at a later date.

So far, about 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in New Jersey.

Currently, healthcare professionals, caregivers, staff, first responders, the elderly, and people with high-risk medical conditions are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey.