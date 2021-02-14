France reports 16,546 new COVID-19 cases





File photo: A woman wearing a protective mask is walking in front of the Eiffel Tower in Trocadero, Paris, during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France on February 11, 2021.Reuters / Sarah Meissonier reuters_tickers

This content was published on February 14, 2021-21:13

Paris (Reuters)-France reported 16,546 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 21,231 on Saturday and 20,701 on Friday. The number of French people who died from COVID-19 infection increased by 167 from 199 on Saturday to 81,814. This is the seventh highest death toll in the world. According to the Ministry of Health, 9,921 new patients have been admitted in the last seven days and 1,763 have been newly admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). In contrast to some neighboring countries, France resisted imposing a new blockade in the hope that a curfew after December 15 would be sufficient to contain the pandemic. However, some scientists say President Emmanuel Macron has bet to avoid the new blockade despite the threat of the more contagious COVID-19 mutant. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has requested local health agencies and hospitals to move into “crisis” mode from February 18 to prepare for a surge in coronavirus cases from new variants, Le Journal Du Dimanche reports. did. The move, which reflects the steps taken in March and November last year when France entered the national blockade, will increase the number of beds available, delay non-urgent surgery and mobilize all medical staff. including. The cumulative total of cases in France has increased to 3,465,163, the sixth highest in the world. (Report by Dominique Vidalon; edited by Alexander Smith and David Goodman)

