



Wia dis foto, AFP Wetin, which we call disfoto, Ebola spread through close physical contact with infected people Guinea has not officially declared a demday contract that three Pipo will die of the virus after the Ebola epidemic. Dem-and four Oda-Binday illness wit After diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding Dem goes to the burial of one nurse. Officials say they plan to purchase the newly developed vaccine through the World Health Organization (WHO). Between 2013 and 2016, an epidemic of Ebola hemorrhagic fever in West Africa killed 11,000 pipos and began wabin in Guinea. Foldi Weidem first responded to the data epidemic, mainly affecting Guinea and neighboring Liberia and Sierra Leone, and Dem successfully tested and tried abundant vaccines to combat the outbreak of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Did. “DiWHO refuses full warning and refuses to contact the manufacturer [of one vaccine] Alfred George Ki-Zerbo, WHO representative from Guinea, says AFP’s press said the doses needed were readily available. The drug increases the survival rate of the patient. Wayday, a nurse working at a health center in Gouécké near the southeastern city of Nzerékoré, died on January 28 and will have a funeral four days later. There is no support media player for your device Wetin, which we call disVideo, Some simple techniques can help prevent the spread of Ebola. A local funeral, wia pipo, fits the way to spread Ebola early, with the help of washing the die body of Pesin. Victim dibody is very dangerous. The incubation period lasts from 2 days to 3 weeks. According to health officials, all Dipipoway Day infected with the funeral of Nurse Day over 25 years old. Like the Demud Crisis Conference on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has stated that all Dems will isolate all Dicases, Demdi will do contact tracing, and Dem will establish a Gueke treatment center. How di kontris wey be neighbors wit Guinea Day Do you react? The start of the first epidemic in December 2013 has created new outbreaks in about the same area. In addition to refusing cross-border trade between Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, as a weak health care system, Pipoday’s worries are widespread. Liberia’s President George Weah is on the alert for health officials. Sierra Leone’s BBC Tripesin, Umalfofana, and Tok say Covid-19’s Eboradan’s greater horror Dee in Dicontri. E says some Pipominds are resting because of the new vaccine. With the three contributors gaining a co-population of 22.5 million, wey dey tells pipodey that as Covid’s pipo dey face vaccine production, manufacturers will not have the enuf time to produce the enuf vaccine. Experts do not say that they contain the key to fighting diabetes insipidus. During a Guinea 2015 trial, dem will identify 100 patients, confirm close contact with den dia, and dem will be vaccinated or vaccinated after 3 weeks. The Ebola virus initially causes sudden fever, severe weakness, muscle aches, and sore throat E go come increased go vomiting, diarrhea, and both internal and external bleeding A person who fits an infected Wendem will get Ebola with broken skin or direct contact through the mouth and nose, hematemesis, vomiting, poop, or pesin’s fluid. Patients usually die of dehydration (lack of water) and multiple organ failure

