February 14 Oakville Coronavirus Update

The coronavirus update on Sunday, February 14, 2021 shows that Oakville and Halton continue to make progress in reducing their spread as active cases and hospitalizations decrease. The area has completed 18,714 COVID-19 vaccinations as of February 4. As of February 13, the number of valid reproductions in the region is 0.8.
The number of Ontarios is also heading in the right direction as active cases and hospitalizations continue to decline. However, the B-117 variant is of concern as new cases of unknown cause continue to emerge. Ontario will not release an update on February 15th, Family Day.
The number of Canada is also declining. However, there are concerns about a surge as new variants appear to be 50% more contagious as they become established nationwide. Many states have now run out of total inventory of COVID-19 vaccines, including Ontario, as the country is eagerly awaiting new shipments.
caution: Oakville figures are updated 7 days a week in Ontario and Global cases. With the resumption of face-to-face classes in Halton this week, the latest information on state schools is back. The school is not updated on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 Update
The numerical changes have been made since the Oakville News update. February 13, 2021..
- 76 active cases-minus 6
- 12 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital-minus 1
- Total 2,836 (confirmed and possible)-plus 15
- 58 dead-no change
- 2,702 collections (95.0% of all cases)-plus 21
- 2,760 completed (recovery + death) cases-97.3% of cases
- 8 occurrences-no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement Home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updated table of data from Oakville nursing homes and retirement homes.
Halton’s situation
- 273 active cases-minus 15
- 31 cases in hospitals throughout Halton-plus 3
- 18,714 vaccinations (February 11)
- Two variant B-117 cases
- Total 9,007 (confirmed + possible)-plus 33
- 185 deaths-no change
- 8,501 collections (94.3% of all cases)-plus 48
- 8,686 completed (recovery + death) cases-96.4% of cases
- 29 outbreaks-minus 1
caution: The number of recovery in the Halton area is summarized in one number with cases that may currently be closed. This total includes some cases where coronavirus recovery was not.
Ontario COVID-19 Update
The change is from yesterday’s numbers. Information released at the end of yesterday on February 14, 2021.
- 12,047 active cases-minus 296
- 705 hospitalized-minus 81
- 467,626 vaccinations-plus 10,679 vaccinations (174,643 vaccinations)
- 303 confirmed B.1.1.7 (UK) variants-plus 6
- 6 confirmed cases of B-1351 variant-plus 3
- 285,868 confirmed cases-plus 981
- 267,128 collections-plus 1,235
- 6,693 deaths-plus 42 (17 LTC residents)
- 273,821 resolved cases (death and recovery) or 95.7%
- 58,760 tests were conducted and 2.6% returned positive
- 292 ICU-plus 5
- 203 people on ventilator-no change
Overview of outbreaks in facilities (long-term care facilities, retirement homes, hospitals)
- 335 active and ongoing outbreaks-minus 7
Canada COVID-19 Update
The Canadian numbers have changed since the last update of Oakville News. February 13, 2021.. Due to the large number of cases nationwide and worldwide, both are estimates (within 0.1% of the total).
- 37,385 active cases
- 2,596 inpatients / 593 important
- 1.267,960 people have been vaccinated or 2.554% of the population
- 297,192 people have been vaccinated
- 829,200 confirmed and suspicious cases
- 21,263 dead
- 770,552 recovered-92% of all cases
- 791,815 resolved (death + recovery)-95.4% of all cases
