Learning of a given impaired coronavirus patient does not resuscitate instructions

The UK’s socialized health care system has reportedly issued resuscitation bans to people with learning disabilities during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Mencap Society, a top charity for people with learning disabilities, claimed to have received reports in January from people with mental illness that they would not be revived if infected with the coronavirus.

Edel Harris, CEO of Mencap, Said Parents: “Through the pandemic, many people with learning disabilities face shocking discrimination and impaired access to health care, improper cardiopulmonary resuscitation (DNACPR) notifications are added to the file, and social care Support has been reduced.

“In a group of people attacked by a pandemic, many were frightened and wondered why they were left behind, even before Covid died on average more than 20 years younger than the average person. It is unacceptable to do.

“The JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations) and the government must now act to save the lives of the most vulnerable people in society by urgently prioritizing all people with learning disabilities in vaccines. Must be, “Harris concludes.

According to the British Public Health Service (PHE), young people with learning disabilities between the ages of 18 and 34 30 times People are more likely to die of the coronavirus than people without disabilities.

Last week, NHS figures showed that in the first five weeks of the third national blockade, about 65% of deaths in people with learning disabilities were caused by the coronavirus.

In December, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said there was “evidence of unacceptable improper use” of the DNACPR order from Dr. NHS during the first wave of the pandemic, leading to avoidable deaths. ..

The British Care Watchdog continued to warn that there was evidence suggesting that the policy continued to be implemented, despite widespread anger over media coverage. CQC is set to publish another report on scandals in the coming weeks.

In some cases, families of sick patients were told that their relatives had agreed to a resuscitation ban, but are they “informed consent” for some patients, such as those who are deaf or do not speak English? I wasn’t sure. , You may not understand the full meaning.

The same communication problems clearly affect people with learning disabilities.

Dr. Keri Michel Lodge, a consultant in Leeds’ learning disability psychiatry, said: “Doctors often don’t understand that people with learning disabilities may not be able to communicate their symptoms. Caregivers sometimes don’t listen – something is wrong. As you may notice, it is often canceled as part of their actions. “

“People with learning disabilities already get live deals from medical services. Less than two in five people with learning disabilities live until they are 65 years old.”

The National Bureau of Statistics reported last week: 5.8 percent Of all coronavirus deaths, they were people with some disability, even though they accounted for only 1.2% of the population surveyed.

Dr. Lodge said: “The biggest factor associated with increased mortality in their analysis was living in a long-term care facility or residential environment.

“They prioritized caregiver people for vaccination, but it was only for older adults. They completely forgot people with learning disabilities in a truly similar environment. I don’t know if the government was blind or simply neglected. “

