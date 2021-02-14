1,798 new COVID cases, 15 deaths announced as a lab-reported issue again affect New Jersey numbers

New Jersey reported an additional 1,798 confirmed cases on Sunday Include Coronavirus When the number of New Jersey residents who have been vaccinated at least once approaches one million, another 15 will die.

However, the numbers reported on Sunday may change, Governor Phil Murphy warned in a tweet.

“”We are aware of electronic lab report issues that may be affecting today’s numbers. These labs have been warned and are working to resolve this as quickly as possible, “Murphy said in a statement.

The state reported a similar issue on February 8.

The number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey hospitals fell for the 10th consecutive day, dropping to 2,449 on Saturday night. This is a 35% decrease from the recent peak of 3,802 on December 23.

The state-wide infection rate was 0.86, up from 0.84 the day before. After a steady decline in the first 11 days of February, rates rose on both weekends. A rate below 1 indicates that state outbreaks are slowing.

The state-wide positive rate for tests conducted on Wednesday, the latest available day, was 7.24% based on 48,018 tests.

Governor Phil Murphy Announcing an update On social media Because he continues to quarantine after being private Members of his family tested positive on Wednesday Antivirus. Murphy said the test was negative on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the governor announced on Friday that a limited number of parents in New Jersey will be able to see their children play indoor high schools and youth sports after being banned from the stands for months.The· New rules limit attendees to a maximum of two parents or guardians Per athlete in indoor games and matches. However, the total audience should not exceed 35% of the room’s capacity or a total of 150 people.

Authorities also announced Friday that New Jersey had recorded. Five highly contagious new cases Coronavirus variants were first discovered in the United Kingdom, bringing the total number of states to 38.

New Jersey just reported 665,197 positive coronavirus cases out of more than 9.9 million PCR tests in more than 11 months since the state’s outbreak began. There were also 80,790 positive antigen tests. These cases are considered likely, and health officials warn that positive antigen tests are sometimes done in parallel and may overlap with confirmed PCR tests.

The 9 million states also report that 22,454 inhabitants have died from complications associated with COVID-19 — 20,208 have died and 2,246 are believed to be possible.

Coronavirus resource: Live map tracker | Newsletter | home page

As of Sunday, New Jersey has 1,341,185 vaccinations. Murphy announces.. Of them, 984,737 was the first of the two doses people received, and 355,862 was the second.

It’s more than According to the state, 1.77 million doses received from the federal government Aggregation in progress by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Vaccinations by county

Atlantic County-41,817 doses

Bergen County-149,961 doses

Burlington County-69,078 doses

Camden County-78,918 doses

Cape May County-19,420 doses

CUMBERLAND COUNTY-19,559 doses

ESSEXCOUNTY-110,388 doses

Gloucester County-47,457 doses

Hudson County-61,634 doses

Hunterdon County-18,344 doses

Mercer County-37,140 doses

Middle Sex County-100,429 doses

Monmouth County-100,558 doses

Morris County-97,238 doses

Ocean County-79,678 doses

Passaic County-62,268 doses

Salem County-8,545 doses

Somerset County-51,366 doses

Sussex County-20,746 doses

Union County-66,003 doses

Warren County-12,844 doses

Unknown County-Dose 43,857 doses

Out-of-state-43,937 doses

Hospitalization

As of Saturday night, there were 2,449 patients admitted to 71 hospitals in New Jersey with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 — 65. Less than the night before.

This included 520 in critical care or intensive care units (one more than the night before) and 326 on ventilators (17 less).

According to the state dashboard, there were 310 COVID-19 patients who were discharged on Saturday.

For school

There are 142 reported outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools in New Jersey, with 671 cases among students, teachers and school staff, according to the latest figures.

According to the state dashboard, the outbreak was defined as a confirmed case of catching or infecting a virus during classroom or academic activities, and was reported in all 21 counties.

These numbers do not include students or staff suspected of being infected outside of school, or cases that cannot be identified as outbreaks within school. While numbers continue to grow weekly, Murphy says school outbreak statistics are below what state officials expected when schools reopened for face-to-face lessons.

New jersey defines Outbreak at school If the contact tracer determines that two or more students or school staff have caught or infected COVID-19 during academic activities in the classroom or at school.

There are approximately 1.4 million students and teachers throughout the state, and the pedagogy that is occurring varies, but some are face-to-face, some are hybrid, and some are all remote.

Breakdown of age

Malfunction By agePeople between the ages of 30 and 49 make up the largest proportion of New Jersey residents infected with the virus. (31%), followed by 50-64 (23.4%), 18-29 (19.4%), 65-79 (11%), 5-17 (8.2%), 80 years and older (5.1%), 0 -4 (1.7%).

On average, the virus was more deadly to the elderly, especially residents of existing conditions. Almost half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are residents aged 80 and over (47.36%), 65-79 (32.7%), 50-64 (15.55%), 30-49 (4.02%), 18- 29 follows. (0.36%), 5-17 (0%), and 0-4 (0.02%).

At least 7,846 deaths from the state’s COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Currently there is an active outbreak At 339 facilitiesAs a result, there were 6,940 active cases for residents and 7,148 active cases for staff.

Global number

According to the report, as of Sunday morning, there were more than 108.6 million positive COVID-19 tests worldwide. Running Tally by Johns Hopkins University.. Over 2.39 million People died of coronavirus-related complications.

The United States reports the most cases in more than 27.5 million people and the most deaths in more than 484,200 people.

Thank you for trusting us to provide reliable journalism.Consider support NJ.com With subscription.

You can contact Katie Kausch at kkausch @ njadvancemedia.com.