Latest Covid-19 vaccine figures by country and age group





Nurse prepares Covid-19 vaccine A total of 15,062,189 million people in the UK are receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to government statistics released on February 14. That’s 22.5% of the UK’s total population and 28.6% of people over the age of 18. (PA graphics) The detailed figures for each country are as follows. By February 13, a total of 12,675,663 people had been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine for the first time, according to the NHS England. That’s 22.5% of England’s total population and 28.6% of people over the age of 18, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics. The latest breakdown available for the UK age group is for doses given by February 7. By this date, an estimated 91.3% of people over the age of 80 were receiving the first dose, followed by 95.6% of people aged 75-79 and 74.0% of people aged 70-74. A total of 93.2% of UK elderly care facility residents who were eligible for the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine had been jabed by February 7. Residents will be eligible for vaccine if they have not been infected with Covid-19 in the last 28 days. According to the NHS England, the number of eligible residents is currently occurring, a small number of unvisitable care home residents, residents who have not been vaccinated for legitimate medical reasons, and consent. Includes residents who did not. According to Public Health Wales, as of 10 pm on February 13, 771,651 people had been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine for the first time. That’s 24.5% of Wales’ total population and 30.6% of people over the age of 18. A total of 89.3% of people over the age of 80 receive the first dose, followed by 89.9% of people aged 75-79 and 88.3% of people aged 70-74. The latest figure for long-term care facility residents is 81.4%, and the latest figure for long-term care welfare workers is 84.3%. The Welsh Public Health Service said people could appear multiple times in these totals. For example, people aged 80 and over who live in a long-term care facility are included in the percentage of people aged 80 and over, and are also included in the percentage of people who live in a long-term care facility. (PA graphics) According to the Scottish Government, as of 8:30 am on February 14, 1,223,774 people were receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. That’s 22.4% of Scotland’s total population and 27.6% of people over the age of 18. About 99% of people over the age of 80 in the community have taken the first dose, 99% of people aged 75-79 and 78% of people aged 70-74. These totals do not include long-term care resident. Approximately 94% of residents of all long-term care facilities receive the first dose. The number of staff in elderly care facilities is 91%, and the number of staff in all long-term care welfare facilities is 79%. As of February 13, a total of 391,101 people had been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine for the first time, according to the Northern Ireland Department of Health. That’s 20.7% of Northern Ireland’s total population and 26.9% of people over the age of 18. As of February 4, 100% of Northern Ireland’s care homes were visited and provided with the first vaccination, 90% of the care homes were visited and the second vaccination was provided. A recent breakdown of vaccine doses by age group is not available.

