Johnson & Johnson Vaccines May Provide Important Assistance

The wave of the new COVID-19 vaccine appears to be imminent, opening up the possibility of reaching people outside the traditional medical environment with a single dose.

Two vaccines, Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna, have received urgent approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Promising clinical trial data for the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford / AstraZeneca and Novavax is also on track for FDA approval.

Johnson & Johnson’s new vaccine may provide significant assistance as ongoing logistics challenges and new variants of coronavirus continue to threaten the global promotion of mass vaccination against COVID-19. There is.

A new vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson and filed for FDA approval may be approved by the end of this month.

Vaccines are not the same. They were developed with different technologies. Some need to be stored at extreme temperatures and some do not, and most importantly, different shot counts may be required.

Vaccination with Johnson & Johnson has two benefits. It can be administered in a single dose rather than twice as in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and requires simple refrigeration rather than sub-zero.

Experts and public health officials say there is one big thing that all vaccines have in common. It is very effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalization and severe seizures.

“That’s great,” said Dr. Buddy Kleich, director of the Vanderbilt University Vaccine Research Program. “Thanks to the two vaccines currently in emergency use and Johnson & Johnson, we now have three very good tools to control the pandemic.”

“I think it’s important to say that it’s almost 100 percent effective in COVID-19-related hospitalization and mortality clinical trials, and that’s what turns the tide,” Kulich said. Said.

Creech advertised the effectiveness of all three vaccines in response to a question about the latest data from Johnson & Johnson. This data showed 72% effectiveness in preventing clinical trial participants from being infected with moderate to severe viruses. The vaccine proved to be effective 28 days after being administered to prevent severe cases of COVID-19.

Pfizer and Modana vaccines, which use state-of-the-art messenger RNA technology, are more effective in preventing moderate cases, but health professionals should be worried that people will go shopping for different vaccines. I said no.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also appeals to public health authorities because it is given in a single dose, unlike current vaccines that are given twice.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored in a regular refrigerator, making it easy for state and local health departments to handle.

Dr. Michel Fiscus of FAAP, Medical Director of the Tennessee Health Vaccine Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program, said: “Currently, we are spending a lot of effort to provide a second vaccination when more people can be vaccinated, so a single vaccination is attractive. We vaccinate everyone once. It’s much easier than immunizing everyone twice. “

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, which is being considered by the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization, More effective against new variants It is superior to other vaccines and does not require a special freezer for storage or shipping.

so 66% valid The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in preventing COVID-19 as a whole.But still, he says, the strengths of this new vaccine far outweigh the weaknesses. Mansoor amiji, A prominent professor of pharmaceutical science and chemical engineering at Northeastern University.

“This is a very devastating disease. The need for vaccination is incredible, and being able to offer another vaccine candidate to increase production really outweighs any of the concerns about efficacy. “Masu,” says Amiji.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered a successful vaccine, even with an overall efficacy of 66%. The average flu vaccine is usually about 50% effective, Amiji says. In addition, 66% efficacy refers only to the overall results of clinical trials.Johnson & Johnson Vaccine 85% effective There were no deaths or hospitalizations among the vaccinated groups in clinical trials in the prevention of severe cases of COVID-19.

“This is a challenge when talking about efficacy. Which endpoint are you using? Johnson & Johnson’s definition is: How many people have been diagnosed with symptomatological COVID-19? So this The vaccine did not prevent as symptomatic cases as the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, but it was very effective in preventing hospitalization and death. ” Brandon Dionne, Assistant Professor of Pharmacy, Northeastern University.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored in normal refrigerator temperatures for up to 3 months, making it easier to use in smaller clinics and nearby pharmacies that do not have the ultra-low temperature freezer required to store other vaccines such as Pfizer. -94 in Fahrenheit.

In addition, temperature-insensitive vaccines facilitate transport. Many transport trucks and planes are already equipped with the technology needed to refrigerate Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Amiji said.

“These vaccines must reach the masses around the world,” says Amiji. “Looking at the early distribution of vaccines, most of the effort was to vaccinate developed countries, but in order for this pandemic to end, we must consider crossing those borders.” Transport and Less storage obstruction helps the vaccine reach more remote areas.

New variants of the virus in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil raise concerns about whether currently distributed vaccines will continue to protect patients from new strains.

South African and Brazilian variants, called B.1.351 and P.1, respectively, present the greatest challenge due to mutations that affect the same portion of the virus (peplomer) that the vaccine mimics to produce immunity. I will.

Recent South African Government Suspended distribution plan for AstraZeneca vaccine As a result of research, the vaccine is “limited and has not yet been peer reviewed.Minimal protectionB.1.351.

Clinical trial data for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was collected in multiple countries while the new variant was already in circulation, and the vaccine 66% effect in South America and 57% effect in South Africa..

Experimental results of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which were clinically tested before the emergence of these new variants, show that both vaccines provide. Equivalent protection against British variants, Called B.1.1.7, but less effective against B.1.351 and P.1.

However, even with these results, researchers are not sure how the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines interact with new variants. “You can’t completely mimic the immune system in the lab,” says Dionne. “It looks like it’s less effective in the lab, but we don’t really know how it works in the human body.”

As a precautionary measure, companies Testing if booster shots can enhance protection Against new variants.

Connect to NJTODAY.NET