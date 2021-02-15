Health
Minnesota health officials report 7 COVID-19 deaths and 779 new cases
ST. Paul—New COVID-19 cases and deaths from the virus continue to decline as state-wide vaccination continues.
However, some indicators continue to indicate public health risks.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 779 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 more deaths on Sunday, February 14.
Six people have died among the people living in the Twin Cities metro area. One person living in Sherburne County also died from the virus, according to state health officials. Their age ranged from 40s to 90s. The two were residents of a long-term care facility.
This brings the total number of pandemic deaths in Minnesota to 6,376 since the first case of the virus was confirmed in March last year. In a week, 77 people died from the virus. For the first time since mid-October, less than 100 people died from the virus in seven days.
Community spread of the virus remains relatively high at 41% of new cases as of February 3. Community spread is defined as a case that is not tied to a known outbreak or other case. MDH considers public health risks to be high when the community is above 30%.
Hospitalizations and new cases per 100,000 people continue to decline. As of February 3, there were 16.1 new cases per 100,000 after peaking at about 125 on November 13. Hospitalization peaked on November 19th, 37 days or more, and then reached 6.8 per 100,000.
Vaccination continues, with 661,187 people receiving at least one vaccination as of Friday and 227,551 people completing two vaccination regimens throughout the state.
Since March, state health officials have confirmed 473,576 cases of the virus, and 25,156 have been hospitalized for the virus.
