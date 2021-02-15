LA County reports low numbers of COVID-19 on holiday weekends





Los Angeles, CA — Los Angeles County reported 1,936 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 additional deaths on Sunday. According to authorities, a relatively small number may reflect a delay in reporting over the weekend.

The number of coronavirus cases in county hospitals continues to decline, dropping from 3,426 on Saturday to 3,270, with 30% of these patients in the intensive care unit. The Los Angeles Public Health Service said Saturday that county hospitalization rates had fallen 37% since February 1. The county’s daily average positive test rate for 7 days has also steadily declined, dropping from 5.3% the day before to 5.1% on Sunday.

Health officials continued to urge everyone to celebrate Valentine’s Day and President’s Day holidays this weekend, unmixed with people from other households. They say that being around people who do not live in the same household increases the risk of COVID-19 because they may be infected with the virus and may not yet know it. “On the eve of Valentine’s Day, it’s a good idea to love others, wear a mask whenever you leave home, stay at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with, and stay home. If you are ill or are currently quarantined or quarantined, from others. ” “These are simple actions that will help delay the spread of COVID-19, save lives and end this pandemic. In these times of vaccine shortage, these are when we continue to get. The most effective tool that must protect each other. More vaccines for everyone in the county who wants it. “

The Department of Health also recommends either a “double mask” that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently wears two masks (a disposable mask below and a cloth mask above), or a cloth mask in combination with a fitter or brace. It reminded the residents that they were there. Meanwhile, vaccination supply is still limited, so Los Angeles County has booked most of the vaccinations available this week and will offer a second dose to those who are ready to receive a second dose. Announced that a large county-operated site will have exclusive control over the second vaccination.

“Next week, most of the appointments on our vaccination site will continue to benefit from a second vaccination,” said Dr. Paul Simon, chief scientific officer of the county, on Friday. “We offer a second dose only at the Mega-POD (Dispensing Point) site.” The county-run Mega POD is located at Pomona Fairplex, Magic Mountain, Forums, Downey’s County Education Department, and California State University, Northridge.

He said the first dose would be available elsewhere, primarily in health centers, pharmacies, and “other providers servicing the areas most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.” The county receives approximately 200,000 doses each week, but the actual doses vary widely from week to week, making it difficult to plan reservations in advance. Supply was so limited last week that the city of Los Angeles ran out of supply by Thursday afternoon, forcing it to shut down the Dodger Stadium vaccination site and four other locations throughout the weekend. “We share their frustration,” Simon said. “We are all frustrated. We know that with more doses we can do more. For example, we are currently receiving about 200,000 doses each week and have surveyed all providers. We are confident that we can administer up to 600,000 doses per week, so if we have a vaccine available, we will have a much larger volume. “ Both Simon and county health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said it would be important to increase supply as more people were targeted for shots-the state will be 16 years old with underlying illness or disability next month. They are very vulnerable to death and serious illness from COVID-19, who said they plan to extend their eligibility to all of these people. Davis recognized a downward trend that generally improved in everyday cases, but although the numbers improved, they were still high, and the risk of encountering someone with COVID-19 was still very high. It ’s expensive. ” On Friday, the county also reported another 15 cases of multiple organ inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, in children, raising the overall total, including one death, to 90. Health officials said the number of MIS-C infections has increased locally by 35% in the last two weeks. The syndrome generally affects children after being infected with COVID-19, but it can also affect patients who have not been previously known to be infected. Regarding the vaccine, Simon said the latest figures indicate that there were 1,345,949 doses in the county, of which 1,047,074 were the first doses. A total of 13.5% of the county’s population over the age of 16 has been vaccinated at least once, and 3.8% of that population has been fully vaccinated. — City News Service

