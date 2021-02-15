Guinea Declares Ebola OutbreakExBulletin





Switch captions Cellou Binani / AFP via Getty Images Cellou Binani / AFP via Getty Images 5 years since it was declared Ebola free, Guinea officials have declared an outbreak on Sunday after at least three people have died of the Ebola virus in recent weeks. It was confirmed that four more people were infected. Health officials traced this latest outbreak to the funeral of a nurse in a local medical facility in early February. Six people attending the funeral reported symptoms like Ebola. The two died later. The other four were hospitalized. so statement Health Minister Guinea posted on Facebook said authorities have quarantined all suspicious cases and started contact tracing. Ebola vaccine From the World Health Organization. “The government is reassuring people that everything is being done to stop the epidemic as soon as possible,” Remy Lamar called on Guinean people to report symptoms of Ebola to the authorities. WHO staff are already on-site to assist in the establishment of an organized testing and treatment facility. Said.. Since the epicenter of the outbreak is in a rural area near the border, WHO is also working with health authorities in neighboring Liberia and Sierra Leone to look for evidence of cases there. WHO officials said that Guinean health workers have been in their country since the last outbreak, as well as Similar occurrence In the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia were the major countries affected by the worst Ebola outbreaks in the world recorded between 2014 and 2016. Eventually, more than 28,000 people were infected, of which more than 11,000 died. according to To the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Outbreak news comes a few days after reporting Two deaths from Ebola In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, more than 2,200 people died from another outbreak of Ebola between 2018 and 2020.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos