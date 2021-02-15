The gray area of ​​the new California Vaccine Eligibility List may benefit people with underlying health conditions





San Francisco (KGO)-February 12, Dr. Mark Ghaly, Director of Health, California, said future COVID-19 vaccine priorities for people aged 16 to 64 with severe disabilities or chronic health. Announced that it will be. Eligibility expansions included only those that the state classified as “highest risk,” such as cancer, heart disease, and severe obesity. However, continuing to scroll down the list includes “individuals who may develop serious life-threatening illnesses and deaths from COVID,” and California authorities use the best clinical judgments for healthcare providers. I advise you to do it. Relation: How do I register for the COVID-19 vaccine in California? The announcement left a lot in the underlying health condition they were wondering if they were too qualified. “I live with axial spondyloarthritis, an inflammatory condition that affects the whole body,” says disability activist Charis Hill. For the past year, leeches have been quarantined from other parts of the world for fear of being infected with COVID-19. Relation: Pregnant women, people with underlying health conditions are currently prioritized “Based on my personal past, the most infectious ones hit me really hard,” Hill says. “Last year, I went to the emergency room three times because of an infection that I couldn’t fight at home. They and I were at serious risk to me for infections like streptococcal pharyngitis and COVID. I know it will bring. “ Dr. Alok Patel, correspondent for ABC7, said he received a message from Californians who were worried that the underlying medical condition might not be part of this high-risk group. “My instinct tells me that there may be some discretion at the provider level.” Hey, you don’t belong to this listed disease category, but you’re still immunodeficient. Or you are still at high risk, “says Dr. Patel. This is the gray area that some California doctors are concerned about. I am wondering how much impact it will have on deciding who will be vaccinated. Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, a leader in California’s public health affairs, said supply was still limited. Relation: The employer considers whether to require employees to be vaccinated with COVID vaccine. “It is very important for providers to exercise a significant amount of awareness of the supply of fear in order to allow the most risky people to be vaccinated,” Dr. Burke Harris adds. This idea leaves many people with a fundamental state of health, and ultimately wonders if the state will prioritize them. “I personally think I’m qualified,” says Hill. “But there is no way to prove that I am eligible under these three rules.” The state eligibility list expansion will take effect on March 15. “” Related stories and videos: “”

