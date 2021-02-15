The vaccine will be rolled out to people in their 85s and above from today

Next week, about 12,000 people over the age of 85 will receive the first Covid-19 vaccine as the vaccination program moves to Phase 3.

Health services say they aim to move to the next cohort (ages 80-84) within about three weeks.

With recent advice from the National Immunization Advisory Board (NIAC), HSE is to facilitate the use of two mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna rather than the less complex AstraZeneca vaccine. I was forced to shift gears quickly.

For some, this means that the location of the vaccination has also changed, but the vast majority of patients can receive jabs from their GP’s surgery.

Who will be vaccinated this week?

Starting today, people over the age of 85 will receive the vaccine. Approximately 12,000 doses will be delivered to general practitioners and vaccination centers nationwide.

How do I know when my appointment is?

Talk in briefing Last week, Dr. Nuala O’Connor, Covid clinical leader at the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), said the GP would contact patients and let them know when and where their appointments should go.

“Almost everyone over the age of 70 in Ireland is eligible to receive a GP GMS (General Health Services) card, either a complete card or a doctor’s consultation card. That’s the way to know the exact number.” She said.

“The Primary Care Reimbursement Service (PCRS) knows exactly that more than 85 patients are enrolled in every GP in the country. Next, we were asked to do audit and verification exercises. It was.

I think there are officially enrolled patients, for example, a woman living in Co Meath and her mother making cocoons with them in cork, she said, “Take two moms to the county Meath. I have to. ” “Dose” and I said “No, we get it.”

“There are some such people. I’ve added them to the list. Some have chosen not to get a medical card. Here’s another woman from Europe who has come to stay with her family. She is a European citizen. There are several such people. “

Dr. O’Connor said HSE sent an email to her office to check the PCRS number in her database and replied numerically to include additional patients.

Each GP practice has a “backup” list for the day, and the patient calls if there are additional doses. O’Connor said this would eliminate waste if each vial could be administered more than 6 times, or if canceled.

“What we did was order 16 vials. Each vial contains 6 doses. You can definitely take 6 doses,” she explained.

“But the good news is that with Dead Space Syringe, we hope to get an additional 16 doses (one for each vial), so have an emergency list for the next group ready and ready. I will. “

Which vaccine do people get?

National Vaccination Advisory Board (NIAC) Advised People over the age of 70 should only be vaccinated with mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna if possible.

This followed the guidance from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Stated There was not enough data to show how well the vaccine works for people over the age of 55.

“But given that the immune response is seen in this age group and is based on the experience of other vaccines, protection is expected. EMA’s scientific specialty because of reliable information on the safety of this population. The house thought the vaccine could also be used by the elderly, “says EMA.

Last week, World Health Organization Recommendation Use of AstraZeneca vaccine in all adults. However, the Irish Advisory Board has not given any new advice.

This means that all 12,000 doses given to people over the age of 85 this week will be Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines.

What is the AstraZeneca vaccine used for?

The first delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived last week and the first dose was given to healthcare professionals from Monday.

Ireland will continue to receive this vaccine, with 22,000 doses given to front-line healthcare professionals this week.

Where is the vaccine given?

The majority of people are vaccinated by their GP’s surgery. This week, 84 practices (often with multiple GPs working) will be involved in the first rollout.

Small-scale medical care and medical care with less than 200 patients in this age group will be “buddies” with GPs in other regions, and some medical care will be grouped into large-scale medical care.

Since the modelna vaccine is packaged in 100 doses and the Pfizer vaccine can only be packaged in up to 36 doses, these measures are intended to ensure that doses are not wasted in a small number of clinics with more than 85 doses.

A small number of mass vaccination centers at venues such as DCU’s Helix and Cork Institute of Technology are also used. Helix will be used by 121 GPs this week to vaccinate 1,600 patients.

Next week will be a great milestone in the start of vaccinations for the elderly aged 85 and over in the community. Most vaccinations are given by a general practitioner.To @DCU 121 GPs will also be gathered to vaccinate 1600 patients at one of the vaccination centers. @HSELive @ICGPnews pic.twitter.com/ZibB3aVXUk — Paul Reed (@paulreiddublin) February 12, 2021

What about those who need to be vaccinated at home?

The HSE states that if possible, arrangements will be made to move people to schedule as needed.

Talk to TheJournal.ieDr. Dennis McCaulejye, chair of the IMO GP Committee, said no special arrangements have yet been made for those who are staying at home.

“Important background plans are underway to see if there is a way to provide people with this highly delicate vaccine, or if alternative vaccines are available. For mRNA vaccines such as: Want to wait until you have access? More mobile?

“Plans for this are very active. We know this is a vulnerable group.”

How long does it take to go through this entire cohort?

Ireland has more than 480,000 people over the age of 70 and more than 72,000 people over the age of 85.

HSE CEO Paul Reed He said he was expecting All of this cohort over the age of 70 received the first dose by mid-April and the second dose by mid-May.

During this third phase, HSE also states that it will return to home care elderly who were not vaccinated in the early phases of the program due to outbreaks or their own diagnosis by Covid-19.

This next phase required major changes to the plan in a short period of time, but Dr. Dennis McCaulejye said the GP was confident in their preparation.

“If that works, we’re okay. People are receiving their emails and placing their orders,” he said.

“This is a new system. I hope there are no glitches. Once one cycle of delivery is complete, everyone will be much more comfortable.”