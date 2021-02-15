Health
San Diego County reports 568 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths due to vaccine deficiency
Photo courtesy KPBS staff
Public health officials reported 568 new COVID-19 infections and 28 deaths as San Diego County Faced with vaccine shortage Due to the delay in shipping Moderna.
The San Diego County Health and Welfare Department reported 13,700 tests on Sunday. The 14-day moving average of the positive test was 4%.
The total number of cases on Sunday was reported to be 252,250 and the death toll increased to 3,037.
Eight community outbreaks were reported on Sunday, bringing the total for the past week to 62. There were 255 cases related to recent outbreaks.
Hospitalization increased by 27 and patients transferred to the ICU unit increased by 4.
Due to the delayed shipment of vaccines scheduled for Tuesday, some vaccination sites have dramatically slowed their pace of vaccination or have completely rescheduled their appointments.
Suspension affects The largest vaccination site in the area, UC San Diego Health Petco Park Super Station. There are no vaccinations on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. Petco appointments are automatically rescheduled via UCSD MyChart.
Chula Vista and La Mesa super stations supply enough to pass Monday. County officials said the county distribution site and superstation in San Marcos had sufficient supply to meet the schedule for the second dose, and the supply for the first dose was limited.
It was unclear how long the Super Station, which opened in Delmar Fairgrounds on Friday, could sustain its appointment. Scripps Del Mar Fairgrounds Vaccination Super Station provides drive-through and walk-through services on a reservation basis to those who are eligible to receive shots according to county guidelines.
Previous plans required the station to open from 9 am to 1 pm on Fridays and from 8 am to noon on Saturdays and Sundays. The longer the vaccine dose becomes available, the longer the time and the more days of surgery will be added.
For those who may be delayed in the second dose, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that you can wait up to 42 days between doses and still achieve maximum immunity.
A new COVID-19 vaccination site will open in Vista on Sunday, allowing up to 500 vaccinations daily.
The new clinic will open on Sundays and Mondays from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm at the Linda Roads Recreation Center at 600 North Santa Fairvenue.
According to the HHSA, the San Diego County coronavirus vaccination site has been vaccinated 703,200 times and 597,945 times.
A total of 16.44% of San Diego County residents over the age of 16 receive at least one of the two shots needed to develop antibody protection against the virus. About 4.02% of the population over the age of 16 is fully vaccinated.
State health officials told COVID-19 vaccine providers throughout California on Friday that people aged 16-46 years with serious underlying illnesses such as cancer, chronic lung disease, heart disease, and kidney disease will begin March 15. Informed that we can provide vaccines to. If they become infected with the virus, they are at risk of serious illness and death.
The new guidance also allows vaccinations for people with developmental or severe disabilities who are at high risk of becoming infected.
University of San Diego Issuance of on-campus stay order By the end of the month, school officials announced that it was primarily due to off-campus parties and social events due to the recent surge in cases of coronavirus. University officials announced on Friday.
Under the new directive, students residing on campus will only be allowed for important purposes such as “emergency or important purposes such as employment, medical care, religious services, or the purchase of groceries or other important items”. Allowed off-campus. .. Harris III said.
