Former WHO scientist warns Australian government to close borders immediately





A former World Health Organization scientist has urged the Australian Government to close the border for all arrivals. At this time, only Australian citizens and permanent residents, their partners and their dependents are allowed entry, but Adrian Estherman believes the rules need to be tightened. Everyone entering the country must complete a two-week hotel quarantine and return a negative test result. But a biostatistics expert at the University of South Australia We are concerned that if a mutation in the coronavirus leaks to the community, it will cause havoc to the most vulnerable citizens. Credits: Channel 9 Professor Estherman believes we should close the border until they are vaccinated against a pandemic. “Currently, our only source of infection is others coming from abroad, so if you stop traveling abroad, you won’t get infected,” he told 3AW Radio. “The hotel has never been designed as a quarantine station, it has not been architecturally designed, the ventilation system has not been designed as a quarantine station, it is in the middle of the city and it is ridiculous. “We are now a year ahead and we need to consider other ways to handle this. “This is not the only epidemic that has hit Australia so far. There will be more epidemics in the future, and we need to actually build a system for that.” The call will be made after Melbourne enters a five-day stage 4 blockade after the coronavirus outbreak begins at Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn. Credit: Holiday Inn 6 months ago 6 months ago As many as 16 people were tested positive, but some of those cases included a highly contagious British mutation in the coronavirus. The outbreak and subsequent blockades again require hotel quarantine to move away from the capital and metropolitan areas. Professor Estherman conversation Citizens and their families who returned last week should not be so close to the larger population. “Why is the hotel quarantine in the big cities, often in the CBD itself?” He wrote. “Most states use hotels in the heart of major cities … this is a significant spread due to the densely populated urban environment if the virus escapes, such as through infected workers. It means that it is more likely. “It’s time to move the quarantine to remote areas to reduce the risk of infection in dense urban areas.”

