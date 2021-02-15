Type 2 Diabetes: How Does Hyperglycemia Affect Different Parts of Your Body?





Type 2 diabetes: How does hyperglycemia affect different parts of the body? & Nbsp | & nbspPhoto Credits: & nbspiStockImages Main highlights Diabetes is a disorder in which the sugar content in the blood rises above normal. There are different types such as gestational diabetes, type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes This is how diabetes affects certain parts of your body New Delhi: Your body begins to show signs of diabetes. To diagnose hyperglycemia, you need to pay close attention to these signs and symptoms. If you notice changes in your health, such as frequent urination, dry mouth, malaise, numbness in your feet, or skin problems, you should check your sugar content. Seek medical attention if necessary. Take the medicine on time and follow religious treatment to get rid of this illness. Diabetes not only affects your blood flow, it also affects other organs in your body. If you are diabetic, your overall health is at great risk. If you don’t eat a healthy diet and have a good lifestyle, medicines and treatments won’t help. Your diet and sleep patterns also have a significant impact on your diabetic health. Blood sugar levels are controlled by insulin produced by the pancreas. Insufficient insulin production can cause diabetes. It’s a controllable medical condition, but in most cases it lasts a lifetime. Uncontrolled blood sugar can cause serious health damage and, in extreme cases, sudden death. To avoid the greatest risks, you must be aware of your overall health. How Diabetes Affects Different Parts of Your Body skin- Most skin problems in diabetics are caused by damage to blood vessels. Causes skin pigmentation. Black spots on the skin, especially around the hands and feet, are often the first signs of diabetes. There is no pain or itching, but it is easy to notice. heart- If you have diabetes, you are at increased risk of developing heart disease. Hyperglycemia affects cardiovascular health. People with diabetes are prone to heart attacks and other heart-related symptoms. leg- Nerve damage can cause a tingling sensation or numbness in the feet. This is often a sign of diabetes. Diabetes can harden blood vessels and cause poor circulation. Frequent numbness should not be avoided and you should see a doctor immediately. Eye- In extreme cases, diabetes can cause vision loss and loss of vision. If you have diabetes, you are at increased risk of developing eye disease. Diabetes can damage blood vessels in the retina and can be very detrimental to eye health. kidney- When you are suffering from diabetes, the kidneys are the most affected organs in your body. If your kidneys fail, you may need dialysis or a kidney transplant. Hyperglycemia can cause renal failure. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or professional healthcare provider if you have specific questions about your health care needs.

