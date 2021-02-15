MDA vaccinates hikers against coronavirus at mobile vaccination center





Magen David Adom (MDA) took advantage of the end of Israel Coronavirus blockade And the herd of hikers it brought to the Israeli nature reserve set up a vaccination trailer in Shokeda Forest, vaccinated dozens of hikers in the process. According to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA), about 150,000 Israelis visited nature reserves and national parks nationwide on Saturday, and 1,300 hikers were at Israeli campsites after the coronavirus blockade was lifted. Spent the night. Many hikers were brought out by the iconic red anemone flowers of the South, which redden the South each year. The Dalom Adam (Red South) event, which focuses on flowering, brings thousands of people to Israeli parks and nature reserves each year. "As part of the Dalom Adom event, we sought to make the vaccine accessible to many visitors to nature," said MDA Executive Director Eli Bin. "This makes the general public vaccination Enjoying the wonderful weather and magnificent flowers. I call on the public to continue to be vaccinated anytime, anywhere as much as possible. "MDA remains at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus as part of a national vaccination campaign and hopes we can quickly return to a complete routine," Bin continued.

