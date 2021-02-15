Dr. Fauci issued this big warning about COVID





Just Coronavirus The news is better — the vaccine is here! — Something worried: variants from the UK and South Africa are here and may be more deadly. “Based on these analyses, VOC B.1.1.7 infections are a British variant and may be associated with a higher risk of hospitalization and death compared to non-VOC virus infections. It’s expensive, “said an expert. Report.. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President’s Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has appeared in Meet the press We discussed how to be safe and issued a “calm” warning.Read — and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a coronavirus.. British variants look more deadly, says Dr. Forch Host George Stephanololus asked Fauci about the British variety. “What does science tell you and what do we need to do about it?” “Well, what we need to do about it is pretty clear to us,” Fauci replied. “That is, there is cool news that there are variants currently in the United States. No doubt, it is the B.1.1.7 strain that is dominated by the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom studied it. They found it. It told more from person to person, which actually explained the huge surge they had in the UK, but recent studies have also shown that it is a bit more deadly. Increasingly, if you want to use the word, it makes people more ill and it is more likely to cause serious complications. Some comforting news is the UK currently on the market (Moderna and Pfizer vaccines). Obviously works for this variant, and from both in vitro in vitro studies, the same is true for extrapolation from other vaccines. “ Relation: 7 Tips You Must Follow To Avoid COVID, Doctors Say The South African variant is “really pretty cool,” says Dr. Forch. Other varieties may prove to be even more deadly. “The data we get from South Africa is really very cool,” said Dr. Fauci. “South African isolate 3.5.1, the strain is more problematic than the UK. I don’t know if it’s easy to get infected, but I know it avoids protection from infection. Some monoclonal antibodies , The vaccine reduces its ability and effectiveness to some extent. It does not eliminate it, but it does reduce it several times. There is still cushioning so that the vaccine provides some protection. However, your point is interesting and should be noted. In South Africa, people were re-infected with this new variant of South African barium after being infected with the original virus and recovering. Previous infection Does not protect you from reinfection. Vaccines appear to be superior to spontaneous infections, at least in this particular variant, in terms of preventing reinfection with South Africa. Frican isolate. “ Relation: If you feel this, you may already have a COVID, says Dr. Fauci How to be safe from all kinds of COVID “The best way to avoid it and prevent serious consequences is to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible,” Dr. Forch said. “And doubling public health measures. That masking, that [social] Keeping distances, avoiding assembly settings, and combining it with vaccines can directly confront this variant and prevent it from being hijacked. So, no matter where you live, follow Fauci’s basics and help end this surge.wear Face mask, Social distance, avoid crowds, do not go indoors with unprotected people (especially at bars), practice hand hygiene, get vaccinated when available, you Protect your life and life No one else has access to any of these 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..

