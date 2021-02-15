Health
A new dawn of HIV and AIDS
Since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Wuhan, China, researchers around the world have been working to find an elixir to put an end to the pandemic. While much attention seems to be coming to the new coronavirus, scientists have made great strides in the fight against yet another giant disease, HIV and AIDS.
In the last few months, the world has marked three major milestones in the prevention and treatment of diseases that infect approximately 38 million people worldwide.
1. Vaginal ring
The use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEp) tablets, female condoms, and safe sex practices were the only options to protect women and girls from the risk of HIV transmission.
Women and girls of reproductive age are generally at high risk of infection, and this population accounts for 60 percent of all infections in sub-Saharan countries.
Join Dapibilin Vaginal Ring (DPV-VR), the first HIV prevention option made for women since female condoms were approved nearly 30 years ago. The self-managed flexible ring is made of silicone and is easy to bend and insert into the vagina. Once inside, it slowly releases an antiretroviral drug (ARV) called dapivirin into the vagina while wearing it.
“DPV-VR, in combination with safer sexual activity without pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), reduces the risk of becoming infected with HIV during vaginal sex in women over the age of 18 who are at high risk of HIV. It is intended to be used for. It is used, cannot be used, or is not available, “said the World Health Organization.
2. Injectable PrEP
A groundbreaking study conducted in seven African countries, including Kenya, found that women who were injected with a drug called cabotegravir were 89% less likely to get HIV than women who were taking PrEP pills daily. I did. Although many studies have shown the effectiveness of oral PrEP when taken as prescribed, the main challenge was daily pill compliance.
PrEP can reduce the risk of getting HIV, especially during periods of high risk of life. The new drug, which is injected once a month, allows for caution and helps dissonant couples, sex workers, and other endangered people overcome the social barriers associated with HIV.
However, Kenyans have to wait until they receive the injection.
“It will certainly take some time before it becomes available in sub-Saharan Africa, but it is expected to be as free as oral PrEP,” said Dr. Peter Cherutic, a public health expert. Stated.
3. Monthly jab for HIV patients
The US Food and Drug Administration approves monthly injections. The new drug, Cabenuba, is composed of cabotegravir and rilpivirine and is given only to adults who have a reduced viral load and no history of treatment failure.
Two studies of approximately 1,100 patients from 16 countries found that jabs were as effective as daily pills in controlling HIV during the 48-week study period. The injection consists of two injections into the buttocks.
Monthly jabs remove the discomfort of carrying medications everywhere, as well as the burden associated with taking daily medications. It also helps relieve patients who are hiding while taking medication due to HIV-related stigma.
Meanwhile, Phase I clinical trials testing new vaccine approaches to prevent HIV produce promising results and produce the rare immune cells needed to initiate the process of producing antibodies against the rapidly changing virus. I succeeded in stimulating.
Studies conducted by IAVI and Scripps Research are preparing for additional clinical trials aimed at creating safe and effective HIV vaccines.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]