A new dawn of HIV and AIDS

Since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Wuhan, China, researchers around the world have been working to find an elixir to put an end to the pandemic. While much attention seems to be coming to the new coronavirus, scientists have made great strides in the fight against yet another giant disease, HIV and AIDS.

In the last few months, the world has marked three major milestones in the prevention and treatment of diseases that infect approximately 38 million people worldwide.

1. Vaginal ring

The use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEp) tablets, female condoms, and safe sex practices were the only options to protect women and girls from the risk of HIV transmission.

Women and girls of reproductive age are generally at high risk of infection, and this population accounts for 60 percent of all infections in sub-Saharan countries.

Join Dapibilin Vaginal Ring (DPV-VR), the first HIV prevention option made for women since female condoms were approved nearly 30 years ago. The self-managed flexible ring is made of silicone and is easy to bend and insert into the vagina. Once inside, it slowly releases an antiretroviral drug (ARV) called dapivirin into the vagina while wearing it.

“DPV-VR, in combination with safer sexual activity without pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), reduces the risk of becoming infected with HIV during vaginal sex in women over the age of 18 who are at high risk of HIV. It is intended to be used for. It is used, cannot be used, or is not available, “said the World Health Organization.

2. Injectable PrEP

A groundbreaking study conducted in seven African countries, including Kenya, found that women who were injected with a drug called cabotegravir were 89% less likely to get HIV than women who were taking PrEP pills daily. I did. Although many studies have shown the effectiveness of oral PrEP when taken as prescribed, the main challenge was daily pill compliance.

PrEP can reduce the risk of getting HIV, especially during periods of high risk of life. The new drug, which is injected once a month, allows for caution and helps dissonant couples, sex workers, and other endangered people overcome the social barriers associated with HIV.

However, Kenyans have to wait until they receive the injection.

“It will certainly take some time before it becomes available in sub-Saharan Africa, but it is expected to be as free as oral PrEP,” said Dr. Peter Cherutic, a public health expert. Stated.

3. Monthly jab for HIV patients

The US Food and Drug Administration approves monthly injections. The new drug, Cabenuba, is composed of cabotegravir and rilpivirine and is given only to adults who have a reduced viral load and no history of treatment failure.

Two studies of approximately 1,100 patients from 16 countries found that jabs were as effective as daily pills in controlling HIV during the 48-week study period. The injection consists of two injections into the buttocks.

Monthly jabs remove the discomfort of carrying medications everywhere, as well as the burden associated with taking daily medications. It also helps relieve patients who are hiding while taking medication due to HIV-related stigma.

Meanwhile, Phase I clinical trials testing new vaccine approaches to prevent HIV produce promising results and produce the rare immune cells needed to initiate the process of producing antibodies against the rapidly changing virus. I succeeded in stimulating.

Studies conducted by IAVI and Scripps Research are preparing for additional clinical trials aimed at creating safe and effective HIV vaccines.