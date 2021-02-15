Health
COVID hospitalizations continue to decline in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,233 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This is the 13th time in 15 days when the number of new cases fell below 2,000.
The state also reported 24 new deaths from the coronavirus. Reported deaths from COVID-19 have exceeded single digits in 125 of the last 126 days.
The ministry said 6,505 new individuals were tested on Saturday.
State-wide hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell from 1,079 on Friday to 1,031 on Saturday, the lowest number since October 7. The highest score was 3,460, which was set on November 30th.
The state said that 332,805 Hoogers had been completely vaccinated against COVID-19.
At 5 am on Sunday, more than 810,046 people received their first vaccination.
Below is the latest COVID-19 number from the Indiana Department of Health.Department store Update the data Every day based on the information received by 11:59 pm the day before.
COVID-19 case study
* New COVID-19 cases: 1,233
Cumulative case total: 648,875
COVID-19 Number of deaths
New death: twenty four
Total deaths: 11,746
COVID-19 test
New tested individuals: 6,505
Cumulative total of tested individuals: 3,049,828
Unique individuals with cumulative positive rates: 21.3%
Unique individual with 7-day positive rate: 13.4% **
Cumulative positive rate for all tests: 10.2%
7-day positive rate on all tests: 5.7% **
** The health department reports a 7-day positive rate with a 6-day delay to allow time for more comprehensive results.
COVID-19 vaccination
State-wide total (December 14-February 14)
First dose to be administered: 810,046 (10,407 increase per day)
Complete vaccination: 332,805 (12,230 increase per day)
County number
Cumulative Cases in Marion County: 89,176 (an increase of 151)
Marion County’s New Death: 1
Cumulative deaths in Marion County: 1,606
A unique individual with a 7-day positive rate in Marion County: 11.2%
Marion County 7-day positive rate for all tests: 5.5%
Cumulative cases in Hamilton County: 31,321
Cumulative cases in Hendricks County: 15,510
Cumulative Cases in Johnson County: 16,082
Cumulative Cases in Madison County: 11,584
Cumulative cases in Boone County: 5,960
Cumulative cases in Hancock County: 7,308
Cumulative cases in Morgan County: 5,927
Cumulative cases in Shelby County: 4,528
How to use the Indiana Intensive Care Unit
Available ICU beds: 38%
ICU bed used by COVID-19 patients: 9.8%
Ventilators available: 79.2%
Ventilator used in COVID-19: 3.9%
US and world figures
From Johns Hopkins University as of Friday:
For the United States: 27,630,443
Death in the United States: 485,109
Global case: 108,732,993
Global death: 2,397,495
* New cases, deaths, and tests are previously unreported cases, deaths, and tests submitted to the Indiana Department of Health within 24 hours of 11:59 pm the day before. Cases and test categories usually contain a large number of duplicates (20% or more) and will later be removed from the cumulative total.
