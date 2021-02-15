COVID hospitalizations continue to decline in Indiana





The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,233 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This is the 13th time in 15 days when the number of new cases fell below 2,000. The state also reported 24 new deaths from the coronavirus. Reported deaths from COVID-19 have exceeded single digits in 125 of the last 126 days. The ministry said 6,505 new individuals were tested on Saturday. State-wide hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell from 1,079 on Friday to 1,031 on Saturday, the lowest number since October 7. The highest score was 3,460, which was set on November 30th. The state said that 332,805 Hoogers had been completely vaccinated against COVID-19.

At 5 am on Sunday, more than 810,046 people received their first vaccination. Below is the latest COVID-19 number from the Indiana Department of Health.Department store Update the data Every day based on the information received by 11:59 pm the day before. COVID-19 case study * New COVID-19 cases: 1,233 Cumulative case total: 648,875 COVID-19 Number of deaths New death: twenty four Total deaths: 11,746 COVID-19 test New tested individuals: 6,505 Cumulative total of tested individuals: 3,049,828 Unique individuals with cumulative positive rates: 21.3% Unique individual with 7-day positive rate: 13.4% ** Cumulative positive rate for all tests: 10.2% 7-day positive rate on all tests: 5.7% ** ** The health department reports a 7-day positive rate with a 6-day delay to allow time for more comprehensive results. COVID-19 vaccination State-wide total (December 14-February 14) First dose to be administered: 810,046 (10,407 increase per day) Complete vaccination: 332,805 (12,230 increase per day) County number Cumulative Cases in Marion County: 89,176 (an increase of 151) Marion County’s New Death: 1 Cumulative deaths in Marion County: 1,606 A unique individual with a 7-day positive rate in Marion County: 11.2% Marion County 7-day positive rate for all tests: 5.5% Cumulative cases in Hamilton County: 31,321 Cumulative cases in Hendricks County: 15,510 Cumulative Cases in Johnson County: 16,082 Cumulative Cases in Madison County: 11,584 Cumulative cases in Boone County: 5,960 Cumulative cases in Hancock County: 7,308 Cumulative cases in Morgan County: 5,927 Cumulative cases in Shelby County: 4,528 How to use the Indiana Intensive Care Unit Available ICU beds: 38% ICU bed used by COVID-19 patients: 9.8% Ventilators available: 79.2% Ventilator used in COVID-19: 3.9% US and world figures From Johns Hopkins University as of Friday: For the United States: 27,630,443 Death in the United States: 485,109 Global case: 108,732,993 Global death: 2,397,495 * New cases, deaths, and tests are previously unreported cases, deaths, and tests submitted to the Indiana Department of Health within 24 hours of 11:59 pm the day before. Cases and test categories usually contain a large number of duplicates (20% or more) and will later be removed from the cumulative total.

