Maryland reports 847 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 new deaths.National

Baltimore-Maryland health officials reported 847 new cases of coronavirus and an additional 18 deaths on Sunday. This is because the proportion of cases reported daily by the state continues to decline.
State officials have reported a total of 370,983 cases of COVID-19, a virus-induced illness, since mid-March. In addition, 7,374 Maryland residents died of illness or its complications.
According to the state, 1,166 people in Maryland are currently hospitalized for complications from COVID-19, 26 fewer than Saturday. The average 7-day positive rate for the entire state was 4.63 percent, down 0.13 percentage points from the previous day.
According to the state, about 3.12% of tests completed in the last 24 hours returned positive. This is the lowest rate since October, with daily positive rates below 4% for four consecutive days.
Washington County, a jurisdiction of approximately 151,000 people in western Maryland, continues to lead the state in positive and infection testing, albeit with a slight decline in the last 24 hours. Health officials reported on Sunday that the average positive rate for seven days fell 0.2 points to 9.27%, bringing the average infection rate per 100,000 people to 33.2 cases.
Dorchester County, a jurisdiction of approximately 32,000 residents on the east coast of Maryland, reported a slight increase in infection and test positive rates as an additional 13 residents tested positive on Saturday. ..
According to health officials, the county has an average 7-day positive rate of 7.19% and an infection rate of 30.87 per 100,000, the second highest in two categories, second only to Washington county.
Regarding the vaccine, health officials reported that an additional 13,720 people received the first dose and 6,604 second doses. In the last two months, the state has reported a total dose of 877,332 vaccines.
Of the five most populous jurisdictions in Maryland (Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Prince George’s, Montgomery, and Baltimore), Baltimore continues to lead vaccination rates, with health officials on Sunday. Reported that 12.40% of the population received the first vaccination. The vaccine and its 5.06% have been vaccinated for the second time.
Despite being Maryland’s third most populous jurisdiction, Baltimore County will be vaccinated with the most vaccines in the next four weeks, so how the state distributes vaccines Some have expressed concern.
The state reports a continuous decline in daily cases, but health officials have reported an increase since the coronavirus variant was first detected in January.
As of Thursday, Maryland had 22 British variants known as b.1.1.7 and 7 South African variants known as b.1.351, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I diagnosed an example.
The two are thought to be more contagious, but less deadly than the early strains. There are concerns that South African variants are more resistant to current coronavirus vaccines.
