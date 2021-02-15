New research suggests a better approach to looking for COVID-19 drugs





New studies suggest a better approach to looking for COVID-19 drugs: University of Kent, Goethe-University of Frankfurt Main and Philips-University of Marburg It provided important insights into the biological composition of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, and provided important clues for the discovery of antiviral drugs. Researchers have compared SARS-CoV-2 with the closely related virus SARS-CoV, which is responsible for the outbreak of SARS in 2002/03. Despite being biologically 80% identical, viruses differ in important properties. SARS-CoV-2 is highly contagious and non-fatal, with a mortality rate of 2% compared to 10% for SARS-CoV. In addition, SARS-CoV-2 can be spread by asymptomatic individuals, but SARS-CoV has already been transmitted only by sick individuals. Most functions in cells are performed by proteins. A large molecule consisting of amino acids. The amino acid sequence determines the function of the protein. The virus encodes a protein that reprograms infected cells to produce more viruses. Although the SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV proteins have approximately the same amino acid sequence, in this study, the amino acid sequence positions that differ between them and are responsible for the observed changes in the behavior of both viruses. Identifying a small subset. Importantly, these dissimilarities between SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV also result in different susceptibility to drugs for the treatment of COVID-19. This is very important because many attempts to identify COVID-19 drugs are based on drug response data from other coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV. However, research results show that the efficacy of drugs against SARS-CoV or other coronaviruses does not show their efficacy against SARS-CoV-2. Martin Michaelis, Professor of Molecular Medicine so Kent Department of Life Science, Said:’We are now much more about how the slight differences between SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 can have a significant impact on the behavior of these viruses and the diseases they cause. Have a good idea. Our data also show that more attention needs to be paid to the experimental system used for COVID-19 drug discovery. Only studies with SARS-CoV-2 produce reliable results. Professor Jindrich Cinatl of Goethe University said: ‘Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, I’m surprised that the behavior of two very similar viruses can be very different. Now we begin to understand this. This also includes a better idea of ​​what we need to do to be successful in finding a drug for COVID-19. the study ‘Differently conserved amino acid positions may reflect differences in behavior between SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV‘ Published in the journal Bioinformatics.. (Jake McGreig, Katie-May McLaughlin, Stuart Masterson, Mark Wass, Martin Michaelis – University of Kent; Denisa Bojkova, Marek Widera, Sandra Ciesek, Jindrich Cinatl – Frankfurt University of Goethe; Verena Krähling, University of Phillips Marburg)

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1093/bioinformAChick / btab094 ((( See all Latest post by Hippocratic Post

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos