Health
Covid-19: No saliva test provided for Christchurch border staff-yet
Christchurch International Airport does not provide daily funding COVID-19 Border Staff Saliva Testing-Unlike Auckland Airport, which is personally funded Saliva test pilot..
the government Slowly deploy saliva test In addition to the mandatory PCR nasal examination every 7-14 days for all border workers for staff working in controlled quarantine and quarantine (MIQ) facilities.
In other countries, such as New South Wales, Australia, and the United Kingdom, regular saliva tests have been performed for border workers for some time.
Saliva tests are not as accurate as nasal swabs, but the ability to do them daily makes them a useful complement, Epidemiologist said..
read more:
* Covid-19: Trial coronavirus saliva test at Auckland Airport developed by NZ team
* Covid-19: Two new cases of coronavirus in controlled quarantine
* Epidemiologists urge government to follow Australia’s leadership on stricter border measures
Auckland airport On Monday, the border staff announced that they had volunteered for saliva samples. For a quick and accurate saliva test on Covid-19.
New Zealand-based Rako Science has established a Covid-19 surveillance test using the SHIELD saliva test developed at the University of Illinois in the United States.
A spokeswoman for Laco said that 10 to 20 staff members at Auckland Airport volunteer daily.
Christchurch Airport does not fund services for its staff.
A spokeswoman said the airport is following government-run saliva testing tests and, if approved, the airport would recommend deploying them at the facility as well.
“The only approved test is being conducted by the Ministry of Health and we continue to work closely together.”
On average, Christchurch Airport had one international passenger flight and three to eight international freight flights daily.
There were 28 passenger flights and 104 freight flights in January.
Rako’s tests have been certified for use in New Zealand by the International Accreditation New Zealand.
It does not have to be performed by a medical professional and Rako is capable of performing 10,000 tests daily.
Laco’s Scientific Committee gave a briefing to the Ministry of Health last December and said it had successfully verified and certified saliva tests in New Zealand, said Dr. Stephen Gris, chief scientific officer of the company.
Through regular testing, he said, up to 90 percent of positive cases can be found before they begin to show symptoms.
The test is based on the PCR test and claims to be as accurate as a nasal swab.
In addition, because it is processed at the time of collection, it is non-infectious and stable for transportation.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that he still doubts whether saliva tests have the same sensitivity as nasal swabs.
“False negative results were unacceptable,” she said, as there were few positive cases in New Zealand.
She said the government has begun using saliva tests in parallel with PCR tests at some MIQ facilities.
Health Director Ashley Bloomfield said saliva tests can be more difficult to process than PCR tests. So far, about 100 workers have undergone saliva tests. The government was still assessing what value such tests would add and how they could be used for border control.
A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health said the PCR nasopharyngeal swab method is considered the gold standard for Covid testing. This was a good collection method for both symptomatic and asymptomatic tests due to its high virus detection sensitivity.
MIQ staff’s voluntary saliva testing program, which began as planned on January 25 at the Jet Park Quarantine Facility in Auckland, Outbreak at Pullman Hotel..
Pilots resumed last week at the MIQ facility in Jet Park and Christchurch.
